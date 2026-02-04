Equatorial Guinea Insurance Industry Governance, Risk and Compliance Analysis Report 2025

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Equatorial Guinea Insurance Industry - Governance, Risk and Compliance" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report is the result of extensive research into the insurance regulatory framework in Equatorial Guinea. It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.



The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.



The report provides insights into the governance, risk, and compliance framework pertaining to the insurance industry in Equatorial Guinea, including:

An overview of the insurance regulatory framework in Equatorial Guinea.

The latest key changes, and changes expected in the country's insurance regulatory framework.

Key regulations and market practices related to different types of insurance product in the country.

Rules and regulations pertaining to key classes of compulsory insurance, and the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Key parameters including licensing requirements permitted foreign direct investment, minimum capital requirements, solvency and reserve requirements, and investment regulations.

Details of the tax and legal systems in the country.

Key Highlights

The Equatorial Guinean insurance industry is regulated by the CRCA at the regional level and by the MoF at the national level

Composite insurance is not permitted in Equatorial Guinea.

100% FDI is permitted in the Equatorial Guinean insurance industry.

Insurance companies from CIMA member states are permitted to operate in Equatorial Guinea without a license.

Key classes of compulsory insurance include motor third-party liability insurance and professional indemnity insurance for insurance intermediaries.

Report Scope

The report covers details of the insurance regulatory framework in Equatorial Guinea.

The report contains details of the rules and regulations governing insurance products and insurance entities.

The report lists and analyzes key trends and developments pertaining to the country's insurance regulatory framework.

The report analyzes the rules and regulations pertaining to the establishment and operation of insurance businesses in the country.

The report provides details of taxation imposed on insurance products and insurance companies.

Reasons to Buy

Provides FAQ-style analytical insights comprising 129 knowledge elements on insurance compliance applicable to the country.

Gain insights into the insurance regulatory framework in Equatorial Guinea.

Track the latest regulatory changes and expected changes impacting the Equatorial Guinean insurance industry.

Gain detailed information about the key regulations governing the establishment and operation of insurance entities in the country.

Understand key regulations and market practices pertaining to various types of insurance product.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u0g2s1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.