Plant Genomics Market Report 2026: $18.9 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The plant genomics market is experiencing significant growth, projected to expand from $11.83 billion in 2025 to $12.91 billion in 2026 with a CAGR of 9.1%. This increase results from a growing understanding of crop genetics, demand for high-yield varieties, and improved traditional breeding methods. Early advancements in DNA sequencing have further spurred past growth.

Forecasts indicate rapid expansion, with the market expected to reach $18.9 billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10%. This growth is driven by the adoption of genome editing tools, increased investment in plant biotechnology, and the rising need for climate-resilient crops. There is also expanding application of bioinformatics and AI, along with growing regulatory support for gene-editing research. Key trends include high-throughput genome sequencing, integration of bioinformatics in crop research, and the application of genomic tools for trait mapping.

The demand for genetically modified plants is expected to drive market expansion, as modifications enhance growth patterns and disease resistance. For instance, AgbioInvestor-GM reported a 1.9% increase in the global area planted with genetically modified crops in 2023, reaching 206.3 million hectares-an all-time high.

Major companies focus on developing advanced genomics technology platforms like NGS, CRISPR/Cas9, and RNA sequencing. These tools enable comprehensive plant genome analysis to enhance crop breeding, increase disease resistance, and improve agricultural productivity. In February 2023, Singrow Pte Ltd launched a climate-resilient strawberry variety using advanced genomics, aiming to improve food security and sustainability in tropical regions.

In September 2024, Corteva Inc. partnered with Pairwise Plants, LLC to advance gene-editing solutions that enhance crop resilience to climate change. This collaboration aims to create innovative, sustainable crop varieties benefiting both farmers and consumers. Leading companies in the plant genomics sector include Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, and others. Their focus on innovation positions them to navigate challenges such as increased tariffs on lab reagents and sequencing equipment, which raise research costs.

Despite these challenges, tariffs may encourage domestic innovation and production, fostering long-term self-sufficiency in genomic resources. Nevertheless, trade relations and tariffs continue to impact market outlook, necessitating updated analyses for informed strategic planning.

Comprehensive market research reports provide insights into industry size, trends, and opportunities, offering a detailed perspective on the current and future landscape. These reports are essential for understanding the genetic blueprint of plant genomes, optimizing molecular and genetic engineering, and advancing genome editing techniques.

Key regions in the plant genomics market include Asia-Pacific, with significant activities also in North America, Europe, and emerging markets. Services in the market encompass genome sequencing, QTL mapping, and genetic disease identification, with revenues derived from service sales and related goods, contributing to a robust market framework.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $12.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered Global





