Leads to Closings Launches Revolutionary Risk-Free Lead Generation Platform for Real Estate Professionals

Miami, FL, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leads to Closings has unveiled its groundbreaking lead generation service designed specifically for real estate professionals looking to secure consistent buyer and listing opportunities without financial risk. The platform leverages sophisticated digital marketing technology to deliver pre-qualified buyer and seller leads directly to Realtors.

By implementing proprietary qualification funnels and targeted marketing strategies, Leads to Closings enables real estate agents to add 1-2 additional closed transactions monthly while reclaiming valuable personal and professional time. The company's zero-risk business model represents a significant departure from traditional lead generation services, allowing Realtors to focus on closing deals rather than prospecting.

Leads to Closings is proud to announce its innovative approach to transforming buyer and seller inquiries into valuable listing opportunities for real estate professionals. The company specializes in identifying and delivering highly motivated, qualified buyers and sellers who are ready to be converted into signed clients, fundamentally changing how Realtors leverage digital leads.

"We're thrilled to introduce a revolutionary service that helps our clients secure listings and buyer clients from our motivated buyer and seller leads with unprecedented efficiency," says Calvin Sibley, Founder of Leads to Closings. "Our platform delivers qualified, highly intentful prospects, making it an essential solution for any Realtor focused on increasing their Gross Commission Income."

What sets Leads to Closings apart is their commitment to exclusivity and lead quality. The company provides 100% genuine, highly motivated leads exclusively to agents within their specific geographic areas. Realtors gain access to the proprietary Leads to Closings CRM, which facilitates appointment scheduling and lead communication to streamline the sales process. The comprehensive CRM displays critical information for each buyer and seller lead, including their timeline for buying or selling, property address, ownership status, property details, current Realtor relationships, and complete contact information.

Calvin Sibley addresses the industry-wide challenge of lead quality that frustrates most real estate professionals: "Traditional online leads suffer from a fundamental problem, approximately 99% lack serious intent to buy or sell. Most companies generate leads through basic social media forms and either pass them directly to agents or attempt qualification through offshore call centers, resulting in consistently poor-quality prospects," explains Calvin. "As a licensed real estate broker myself with over 20 years of experience, I've experienced these limitations firsthand, which is why we developed an entirely different, optimized process that has positioned us well ahead of industry competitors. Most marketing agency owners have never sold a house before, which gives us a distinct advantage in the marketplace. We know what Realtors want and we deliver it to them."

The Leads to Closings platform employs sophisticated interactive sales funnels and proven digital marketing strategies to identify prospects who demonstrate genuine intent and meet stringent qualification standards. By focusing exclusively on high-quality, transaction-ready leads, the service provides exceptional value to real estate professionals looking to increase their commission income.

Beyond lead generation, Leads to Closings offers comprehensive resources to maximize conversion success. From specialized coaching and conversion scripts to ongoing support, the company provides everything agents need to improve their close rates and sell more homes. Their dedicated team works closely with clients to optimize lead conversion strategies and maximize monthly transactions, ultimately leading to drastically increased gross commission income.

About Leads to Closings, LLC

Meet your new team of real estate professionals who specialize in lead conversion. Leads to Closings focuses only on providing the highest quality services for Real Estate professionals. Our unique outbound strategy brings a consistent flow of new buyer and seller opportunities into your pipeline.

