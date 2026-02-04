Clean Power Alliance Ranked Number One Green Power Provider in the United States for Third Year in a Row

Los Angeles, Calif., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Alliance (CPA), California’s largest community choice aggregator (CCA), has earned the prestigious number one national ranking among green power providers in the United States by the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Laboratory of the Rockies (NLR) for the third year in a row.

The annual NLR Utility Green Power Rankings highlight leading utilities and CCAs for green power sales across the nation. CPA secured the top spot once again among all electricity providers, demonstrating its continued leadership in delivering clean, renewable energy to 38 communities throughout Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

“We are honored to be recognized again as the leading green power provider among all utilities in the country,” said City of Agoura Hills Mayor Pro Tem and CPA Board Chair Deborah Klein Lopez. “This achievement is a reflection of the growing need to deliver clean, reliable energy solutions that truly serve our communities.”

Last year CPA ranked number one in green power sales with over 3.4 million megawatt hours (MWh). In the most recent rankings, CPA maintained its position with total green power sales of over 4.8 million MWh — a figure that reflects both the scale of CPA’s operations and the growing demand for renewable energy options.

2024 US Green Power Rankings as of December 2024

(Source: US DOE’s National Laboratory of the Rockies)

Rank Load Serving Entity Sales (MWh) LSE Type 1 Clean Power Alliance 4,881,737 CCA 2 San Jose Clean Energy 3,744,995 CCA 3 Portland General Electric 2,823,149 IOU 4 PacifiCorp 2,749,042 IOU 5 Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) 2,695,976 POU 6 AVA Community Energy 1,957,441 CCA 7 DTE Electric 1,807,413 IOU 8 Clean Energy Columbus - City of Columbus 1,597,056 CCA 9 Puget Sound Energy 1,551,645 IOU 10 MCE 1,547,754 CCA

"The demand for renewable energy remains strong for communities throughout Southern California that are seeking avenues to bolster sustainability at home and address the significant impacts of a changing climate,” said CPA CEO Ted Bardake. “This ranking reflects our customers’ desire to participate in building a resilient, clean energy future.”

As the nation’s top green power provider, CPA continues investing in renewable energy procurement, customer programs and innovative solutions that support local climate goals and community priorities.

About Clean Power Alliance

Clean Power Alliance is the locally operated, not-for-profit electricity provider serving 38 communities across Los Angeles and Ventura counties. CPA is the fourth largest electricity provider in California and the number one green power provider in the United States. CPA provides clean renewable energy at competitive rates for approximately three million residents and businesses, along with innovative programs that promote resiliency, electrification and customer bill savings. CPA has an investment-grade credit rating of A from S&P Global Ratings.

View CPA’s most recent Impact Report. Learn more about CPA at www.cleanpoweralliance.org.