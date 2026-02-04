Born To Move Movers Expands Professional Moving Services Across Greater Boston and Surrounding Massachusetts Communities

NEWTON, MA, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Born To Move Movers, a fully licensed and insured moving company based in Newton, Massachusetts, has announced the expansion of its professional moving services to additional locations throughout the Greater Boston area, including Cambridge, Brookline, Somerville, Waltham, and Wellesley. This strategic expansion aims to make high-quality, reliable moving support more accessible to residents and businesses across these growing communities.

Since its founding, Born To Move Movers has built a strong reputation for dependable, transparent, and customer-centered moving solutions. The company offers a full range of professional services, including local and long-distance moving, packing and storage, commercial relocations, and specialized transport for fragile or high-value items. The company's decision to broaden its service area reflects both rising demand and a long-term commitment to providing consistent, safe, and efficient relocation experiences throughout Massachusetts.

According to company representatives, Born To Move Movers will bring the same level of quality and operational discipline that has made it one of the most trusted moving companies in Newton to all newly served areas. The company's team of trained, in-house movers, rather than subcontracted labor, remains at the core of its approach to professional service delivery. Each project is handled with modern, well-maintained trucks equipped with protective gear, such as furniture blankets, straps, dollies, and floor coverings, to ensure items are transported with care.

Company owner Dmitrii Malashkin stated, "This expansion has been a natural next step for us. Over the years, we've seen increasing requests from surrounding cities for the same dependable service we provide in Newton. Our team understands that moving can be a stressful time for families and businesses, so we focus on efficiency, communication, and safety. By bringing our established systems and experienced staff to these nearby areas, we're helping more customers enjoy a smoother moving process."

The company's expansion is not limited to residential moving. In the Greater Boston area, Born To Move Movers has become known for handling complex urban relocations, including high-rise apartments, offices, and large-scale commercial properties. Each move is carefully planned to account for access limitations, building management requirements, and municipal parking restrictions. With an emphasis on preparation, precision, and accountability, the company aims to minimize disruption while maintaining a steady workflow that allows businesses and residents to transition efficiently.

Born To Move Movers also brings its expertise in regulatory compliance and safety standards to every relocation project. All long-distance and interstate moves are conducted in accordance with Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) guidelines, ensuring that every shipment meets federal requirements. The company maintains complete transparency through accurate estimates, detailed inventory, and clear communication at every stage of the move.

This operational transparency is one of the main reasons customers across Massachusetts continue to rely on Born To Move Movers. The company is known for its clear pricing model, which avoids hidden fees or last-minute adjustments, and for the professionalism of its crews. Every mover employed by Born To Move Movers is trained to handle heavy, delicate, or valuable items with care, from pianos and artwork to specialized commercial equipment.

Dmitrii Malashkin added, "We have always believed that reliable service depends on consistency and responsibility. Every person who works under the Born To Move Movers name is trained, insured, and aligned with our core values of honesty, safety, and accountability. Our customers trust us because we never cut corners, and we treat every move with the same level of attention, whether it's a small apartment or a corporate relocation."

The newly expanded service areas will benefit from the same level of attention to customer experience that has defined Born To Move Movers since its inception. This includes flexible scheduling, detailed communication before and during each move, and comprehensive insurance coverage for all transported goods. Customers in Cambridge, Brookline, Waltham, Wellesley, and Somerville can now expect the same reliability and professionalism that Newton residents have enjoyed for years.

Born To Move Movers' ongoing growth reflects broader trends in Massachusetts' residential and commercial markets. With increasing movement between urban centers and suburban communities, the demand for licensed, locally operated moving companies continues to rise. The company's established infrastructure, local expertise, and reputation for dependable results make it well-positioned to meet these needs across its expanding service region.

In addition to relocation support, Born To Move Movers remains dedicated to eco-friendly and community-conscious practices. The company uses reusable moving blankets, minimizes unnecessary packaging waste, and offers options for recycling boxes and packing materials. This commitment aligns with the growing environmental awareness across Massachusetts communities, including Newton and Cambridge, where sustainability initiatives are increasingly important.

Born To Move Movers' long-standing reputation for quality and dependability is supported by hundreds of positive customer reviews that highlight punctual deliveries, careful handling, and courteous staff. With the latest expansion, the company reaffirms its role as a trusted, community-focused service provider in the Greater Boston region.

Residents and businesses in the newly added service areas can now access the company's full suite of services with the assurance of professional oversight, transparent pricing, and a proven track record of customer satisfaction.

