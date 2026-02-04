NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Felix Hesse, who overcame years of debilitating health complications through nutritional science, launched Best Supplements to address transparency gaps and false claims plaguing the wellness industry.

Felix Hesse spent years of his life in a frustrating limbo that most people can't imagine. While friends were graduating from college and starting careers, he was bedridden, dealing with health complications that turned simple tasks into exhausting challenges. Getting dressed took hours. Leaving the house wasn't an option. His world had shrunk to four walls and the grinding work of just surviving.

Today, Felix Hesse runs multiple businesses from Manhattan, a reality that still surprises him some mornings. The turnaround didn't happen in a doctor's office or through another round of prescriptions that never quite worked. It happened when he got desperate enough to teach himself nutritional science, spending countless hours buried in research papers and clinical studies. What he discovered changed everything: the right approach to nutrition could actually rebuild what years of illness had stolen. Now he's channeling that hard-earned knowledge into Best Supplements, cutting through all the marketing garbage that made his own journey so much harder than it needed to be.

"Without good health, it's almost impossible to succeed in life," Hesse said, and he's not speaking theoretically. Even now, he spends nearly half his day managing the fallout from those childhood health issues. "For some years, I couldn't do anything beyond basic survival. If I could get that time back and invest it somewhere else, well, I guess I could reach for the stars." It's that loss, that stolen time, that drives everything he does now.

That frustration powers everything he's building now. His mission is straightforward: help people skip the years he wasted testing products that promised miracles but delivered nothing. He knows what it's like to spend money one doesn't have on bottles that might as well be filled with sugar pills. Nobody should have to go through that.

The wellness industry desperately needs that kind of honesty. Recent research published in JAMA Network Open revealed something disturbing: tons of products don't actually contain what their labels claim. The FDA recorded over 6,300 adverse event reports linked to dietary products in 2023 alone. Yet Americans still poured $177.5 billion into these products last year, according to Grand View Research. Most people are buying on hope rather than evidence, crossing their fingers that this bottle will be different from the last ten that didn't work.

Hesse learned the hard way that marketing claims and scientific reality rarely match up. He spent a decade teaching himself nutritional biochemistry, figuring out how to decode peer-reviewed studies, understand which forms of nutrients actually get absorbed, and recognize the warning signs that most people never notice. Best Supplements is built on everything he learned through that painful education. He's offering detailed research breakdowns and third-party testing results that would have saved him years of frustration if someone had provided them back then.

The approach is landing with people who are tired of being sold to. A 2024 Pew Research Center study found that 68% of buyers now care more about scientific citations than celebrity endorsements. People want proof, not promises. The Council for Responsible Nutrition reports that 77% of Americans take dietary products, but a huge chunk of them wonder if they're just flushing money down the drain on bottles that do absolutely nothing.

Hesse runs operations from both Manhattan and Dresden, Germany, which gives him a front-row seat to how different countries approach wellness quality standards. His products come from FDA-registered facilities that follow Good Manufacturing Practice protocols, the kind of verified safety standards he had to hunt down himself when he was sick and didn't know whom to trust. He remembers how hard it was to find that information, so now he puts it front and center.

Hesse isn't the first person to turn personal health struggles into a mission to fix the industry. Thorne Research started because a frustrated physician couldn't find what his patients needed. Pure Encapsulations emerged when clinical practitioners got tired of recommending subpar products. These founder-driven companies have been quietly stealing market share from the big legacy vitamin brands, and the formula is simple: put evidence first, marketing second. It turns out that actually works.

The timing works in his favor, too. The FDA's 2023 guidance on product labeling shows regulators are finally pushing for industry-wide transparency. Hesse's approach, heavy on documentation, light on marketing fluff, puts Best Supplements ahead of the curve. While other companies will scramble when regulations tighten, he's already doing what they'll eventually be forced to do anyway.

For someone who spent years barely able to get out of bed, Hesse has built an unlikely second chapter. His health still requires serious daily management, a constant reminder of why this work matters so much to him. But what could have been a liability turned into his edge. He gets what's at stake in a way most entrepreneurs never will. When people search for solutions to health problems that rob them of time, energy, and possibilities, he's been exactly where they are. That understanding shapes every decision he makes.

"That's why I made it my mission to help other people get their health back or even improve it," Hesse said. In an industry drowning in exaggerated claims and mystery ingredient lists, he's betting on something radical: telling the truth. If that counts as revolutionary in the wellness world, the bar was set way too low.

