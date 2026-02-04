Frontier Nursing University Unveils $20 Million Student Scholarship Investment

VERSAILLES, Ky., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Frontier Nursing University (FNU) Board of Directors has approved a proposal to utilize $20 million of the university’s unrestricted endowment funds for scholarships. The designation of these funds demonstrates the Board and university’s commitment to providing a high-quality education that prepares nurses to become competent, entrepreneurial, ethical, and compassionate nurse-midwives and nurse practitioners, with an emphasis on rural and underserved communities.

“This is a significant investment in support of our students, and one we are proud to champion,” said Marcus Osborne, Chair of the FNU Board of Directors. “On behalf of the Board, I want to express my gratitude for the work of our Chief Financial Officer Kylie Waters, and her team, as well as our finance committee, led by board member Michael Steinmetz. This was a comprehensive project to identify the best way to support our goal to provide accessible education.”

In keeping with the university’s spending policy, the university will fund the scholarships by spending the annual yield from the $20 million unrestricted endowment funds. The yield is projected to be approximately $800,000 annually.

“This commitment to more scholarship opportunities is a direct reflection of the Board of Directors’ enduring support for our students and our mission,” FNU President Dr. Flinders said.

FNU maintains an average enrollment of 2,800 students from across the country. FNU’s programs lead to a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), a Post-Graduate Certificate, or a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP). FNU also offers a Post-Master's DNP for certified nurse-midwives and nurse practitioners who already hold a national certification and want to pursue a DNP.

“Our students are already professional healthcare providers when they come to us,” Dr. Flinders said. “Their dedication to advance their knowledge and expertise to better serve their communities is impactful and inspirational. These scholarships support their goals by making advanced nursing education accessible.”

A December 2025 report released by the Health Resources and Services Administration projected an 8% shortage of registered nurses in the United States by 2028. Additionally, the American College of Nurse-Midwives estimates the U.S has a shortage of more than 8,000 nurse-midwives based on the World Health Organization's recommendation of no less than six nurse-midwives per 1,000 live births.

“There is a growing demand for financial assistance,” Waters said. “Our existing scholarship program is substantial, and with this responsible use of our unrestricted endowment funds, we continue to demonstrate commitment to supporting our students. Frontier Nursing University is uniquely positioned to address the nursing shortage through our community-based, and distance education format. This investment will provide critical support to FNU’s students as they prepare to address healthcare challenges in their home communities across the country.”

About Frontier Nursing University:

The mission of Frontier Nursing University is to provide a high-quality education that prepares nurses to become competent, entrepreneurial, ethical and compassionate nurse-midwives and nurse practitioners to work with all people, with an emphasis on rural and underserved communities. FNU offers graduate Nurse-Midwifery and Nurse Practitioner distance education programs that can be pursued full- or part-time with the student’s home community serving as the classroom. Degrees and options offered include Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), or Post-Graduate Certificates. Frontier has been named a “Great College to Work For” by the Great Colleges to Work For® program for each of the past five years (2021-2025). To learn more about FNU and the programs and degrees offered, please visit Frontier.edu.

