URW SE - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at January 31, 2026

Paris, February 4th, 2026

Information on total number of voting rights and shares
in the share capital as of January 31st, 2026

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

DateTotal number of shares in the capitalTotal number of voting rights
31/01/2026143,379,392143,379,392

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
A European Company with Management Board and Supervisory Board
Share capital: €716,670,500
Registered office: 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75016 Paris
Registration number: 682 024 096 R.C.S. PARIS

