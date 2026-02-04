URW SE - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at January 31, 2026

Paris, February 4th, 2026
Information on total number of voting rights and shares
in the share capital as of January 31st, 2026
(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)
|Date
|Total number of shares in the capital
|Total number of voting rights
|31/01/2026
|143,379,392
|143,379,392
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
A European Company with Management Board and Supervisory Board
Share capital: €716,670,500
Registered office: 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75016 Paris
Registration number: 682 024 096 R.C.S. PARIS
Attachment
- 2. URW SE - 2026 01 31 - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital