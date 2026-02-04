Kosterina Launches Vinegars Nationwide in Walmart Stores

New York, NY, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Kosterina, a modern Mediterranean wellness brand known for its premium extra virgin olive oils and food-first philosophy, has launched its Crushed Fruit Vinegars and Balsamic Vinegars at Walmart. The rollout spans approximately 4,300 Walmart stores, marking a significant expansion for the brand into mass retail.

Kosterina Crushed Fruit Vinegars are made with just three clean ingredients and contain no added sugar, preservatives, or artificial flavors. Bright and naturally sweet-tart, the vinegars are designed for versatility across drinks, dressings, marinades, and home cooking. The line is available in both bottles and convenient single-serve packets, making it well suited for at-home use, travel, and on-the-go consumption.

The Walmart assortment includes Crushed Fruit Vinegar flavors Strawberry, Tangerine, and Cucumber Lemon, alongside Original and Dark Chocolate Balsamic Vinegars.

Consumers use the Crushed Fruit Vinegars in a range of applications, including mocktails and cocktails, sparkling water, salad dressings, glazes, and marinades. Some also incorporate simple vinegar shots into their routines as part of digestion- or blood sugar–conscious lifestyles. Vinegar has long been a staple of Mediterranean diets, and the launch reflects continued interest in food-first, functional pantry items with simple ingredient decks.

Alongside the Crushed Fruit Vinegars, Kosterina’s Original and Dark Chocolate Balsamic Vinegars, which are sweeter and thicker with a richer depth of flavor than traditional vinegars, are also launching at Walmart, rounding out Walmart’s vinegar assortment.

The Walmart launch represents a key milestone for Kosterina as it expands beyond specialty and natural channels, bringing a premium Mediterranean pantry staple to a broader mass audience while maintaining ingredient quality and accessibility.

“Expanding into Walmart allows us to meet more consumers where they already shop for everyday pantry essentials,” said Katerina (Katina) Mountanos, founder of Kosterina. “Crushed Fruit Vinegars are such a versatile, foundational ingredient, and we’re excited to make them more accessible nationwide.”















Kosterina Crushed Fruit Vinegars and Balsamic Vinegars are now rolling out in Walmart stores nationwide and are available at Walmart.com.

