Pano AI and Western Weather Group Announce Partnership to Deliver Real-Time Situational Awareness for Utilities and Fire Agencies

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pano AI, the leading provider of AI-powered wildfire detection technology, and Western Weather Group (WWG), a premier provider of specialized weather forecasting, hardware, and monitoring solutions for utilities and energy companies, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver enhanced real-time situational awareness for utilities and fire agencies.

The partnership enables utilities to view WWG weather station data—including wind speed, wind direction, relative humidity, and temperature—directly within Pano 360, Pano’s wildfire intelligence platform. When Pano detects smoke, operators can immediately assess hyperlocal weather conditions on the same screen, viewing both current observations and conditions at the time of ignition without switching between systems.

This unified intelligence view accelerates critical decisions. Utilities can quickly evaluate fire behavior potential, prioritize response resources, and determine whether conditions warrant preemptive de-energization—all within minutes of detection. By consolidating visual confirmation and ground-level weather data in a single platform, the integration enables faster, more confident decisions during the most time-sensitive moments of wildfire response.

“The future of wildfire mitigation depends on bringing the industry’s best technologies together in the moments that matter most,” said Arvind Satyam, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer at Pano. “By partnering with Western Weather Group, we’re ensuring that when a fire is first detected, utilities have immediate access to the critical intelligence they need to make informed decisions. This kind of collaboration elevates the entire industry and, most importantly, delivers better outcomes for the communities and infrastructure our customers protect.”

“Wildfire decisions are made in minutes, not hours, and hinge on local conditions,” said Steve Miller, Chief Strategy Officer at Western Weather Group. “Integrating WWG’s weather station data into Pano’s platform ensures that when smoke is detected, utilities instantly understand the ground-level weather driving the event. When visual confirmation and real-time weather intelligence converge, utilities can make faster, more informed decisions to better protect communities and critical infrastructure.”

As a customer of both companies, Xcel Energy exemplifies the value of this integration.

“This partnership represents exactly the kind of integrated intelligence approach utilities need to stay ahead of wildfire risk,” said Michael Haydon, Director of Wildfire Mitigation Situational Awareness at Xcel Energy. “My team is now better equipped to determine threat levels to our infrastructure and coordinate protective measures before a small ignition becomes a major incident.”

About Pano AI

Pano AI is the leader in AI-powered wildfire detection. Launched in 2020, the company provides advanced early detection and situational awareness solutions to fire agencies, utilities, governments and private landholders to help protect people, property, and infrastructure from catastrophic wildfires. With deployments across the U.S., Canada, and Australia, Pano AI is building a new standard for real-time wildfire intelligence. To learn more, visit www.pano.ai or follow the company on LinkedIn .

About Western Weather Group

Western Weather Group (WWG) delivers precision weather monitoring, forecasting, and risk-mitigation solutions for electric utilities, agriculture, and other weather-sensitive industries. For more than 20 years, WWG has combined durable, high-accuracy weather stations with decision-ready intelligence to help clients manage risk, improve performance, and meet regulatory requirements. Headquartered in Chico, California, WWG provides end-to-end weather station solutions, from design and installation to calibration, data management, and ongoing support, enabling organizations to operate safely, efficiently, and with confidence. To learn more, visit westernwx.com or follow Western Weather Group on LinkedIn .

