United States Mint Announces Release of First Coin in Charters of Freedom Platinum Proof Series

WASHINGTON, D.C., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) announced today that it is releasing the first coin in the three-year Charters of Freedom Platinum Proof Coin Series on Friday, February 6, 2026, at noon EST. The first coin in the series is the 2026 Charters of Freedom Platinum Proof Coin – Declaration of Independence (product code 26EJ). Each coin is encapsulated and then placed in a stylish clamshell and presentation box. It is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity bearing an image of the obverse. Orders are limited to one coin per household for the first 24 hours of sales. The mintage is limited to 15,000 units.

The obverse (heads) design depicts sun rays beginning to emerge through storm clouds, representing both the dawn of a new nation arising from the turmoil of revolution and the Enlightenment ideas that influenced the Declaration of Independence. A quill symbolizing the Declaration sweeps over the landscape, marking our Nation’s founding and the power of revolutionary ideas to catalyze change. The design features 13 stars along the border representing the 13 colonies. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “2026,” and “DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE.”

The common reverse (tails) design for this series depicts an eagle in flight, an olive branch in its talons. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “$100,” “1 OZ.,” and “.9995 PLATINUM.”

The Charters of Freedom Platinum Proof Coin Series traces the transformational impact of the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights, together illustrating a living embodiment of our American democracy. Individually, these documents express the principles and ideals of American sovereignty, outline our system of government, and define the rights of states and citizens. Collectively, they mark the birth of the United States and our enduring commitment to American liberty.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

