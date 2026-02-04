Pocomos Releases Advanced Route Optimization Software for Field Service Technicians

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pocomos, an industry leader with more than 13 years of experience serving field service businesses, today announced the release of its reimagined technician route optimization software, designed to help companies build and optimize full daily routes in less than 30 seconds. The new software simplifies one of the most time-consuming operational tasks in field service management: efficient route planning.

The newly released solution allows dispatchers, office staff and business owners to generate optimized technician routes almost instantly, eliminating the need for manual planning, spreadsheets or complex configuration. By reducing route creation time from minutes—or even hours—to seconds, the platform helps businesses improve efficiency, reduce fuel costs and keep technicians focused on service delivery rather than logistics.

“Route planning has always been a hidden bottleneck for service businesses,” said Scott Hunter, Founder of Pocomos. “We built this software to remove that friction entirely. If a dispatcher can build a complete, optimized route in under 30 seconds, it changes how the entire operation runs.”

The route optimization software is designed for ease of use, requiring minimal training while delivering enterprise-level optimization. Users can create routes based on technician availability, service locations and workload, all within a streamlined interface built for real-world service operations. The goal, according to the company, is not just faster routing but more consistent execution day after day.

Field service companies—particularly those in pest control, lawn care, HVAC and other route-based industries—often struggle with inefficient routing that leads to longer drive times, missed appointments and technician burnout. Pocomos developed the new optimization engine to address those challenges at scale, helping growing businesses maintain operational control without adding administrative overhead.

Hunter said the release reflects Pocomos’ long-standing focus on practical tools that solve operational problems rather than adding complexity. “After 13 years in this industry, we’ve seen how quickly growth can overwhelm systems,” he said. “This release is about giving companies a faster, smarter way to manage routes without needing a routing expert on staff.”

The route optimization software is available immediately to Pocomos customers and is designed to integrate seamlessly into existing workflows. The company plans additional enhancements later this year focused on automation and performance insights.

Pocomos is a field service operations platform serving route-based service businesses across the United States, Canada, and Australia. With more than 13 years in the industry, the company provides tools designed to simplify scheduling, routing and operational management for growing service organizations. Pocomos focuses on usability, speed and real-world efficiency to help businesses scale without added complexity. Learn more at https://pocomos.com.

