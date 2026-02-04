Interim report 2025/26 - Organic growth despite challenges in the North American market

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 299

4 February 2026





Interim report for the first half of 2025/26

Organic growth despite challenges in the North American market

Martin Helbo Behrens, CEO: In the first half of 2025/26, our revenue was up 3% measured in local currencies, while in Danish kroner it was down to DKK 249.0 million, a year-on-year decrease of 1%. Despite this, EBITDA and the EBITDA margin showed a slight increase. Revenue was affected by a sharp slowdown in US demand, as many of our customers in the USA were severely impacted by the historically long government shutdown in the second quarter of 2025/26. Quite exceptionally, our revenue in November was therefore some DKK 20 million lower than last November. In spite of this, we are satisfied with sales of our XcytoMatic instruments, which showed 60% organic growth compared with the year-earlier period.

Although US market trends remain uncertain in the short term, cell and gene therapy is seeing strong momentum with significant investments by large US market players in particular, making the US cell and gene therapy market an attractive area of potential growth for us.

To support future growth, we stepped up our efforts throughout 2025 to establish new partnerships that enable us to offer our customers more comprehensive workflow automation solutions. Our main focus was on partnerships with European companies with customers in the bioprocessing segment, particularly in Europe and Asia.

We are optimistic about the potential of our new and upcoming products. Feedback on the products is extremely positive – for example, customers highlight their precision, user-friendliness, maintenance and, not least, the easy integration of ChemoMetec’s products into automated workflows. We are mindful of the fact that it takes time for our customers to automate their processes, but the transformation is well underway, and we believe our products are highly competitive.

2025/26 Q2 Q1 H1 DKKm Change, % DKKm Change, % DKKm Change, % Revenue 124.4 -8 124.6 +8 249.0 -1 EBITDA 67.4 -8 68.8 +11 136.2 +1

Highlights

Revenue decreased by 8% to DKK 124.4 million in the second quarter of 2025/26 from DKK 135.9 million in the year-earlier period. In the first half of 2025/26, revenue decreased by 1% to DKK 249.0 million from DKK 251.5 million in the year-earlier period. Assuming constant exchange rates, revenue grew by 3% in the first half.

Sales of instruments decreased by 12% to DKK 77.0 million in the first half of 2025/26 from DKK 87.5 million in the year-earlier period. We received positive feedback on our XcytoMatic platform during the first half, and the number of new validations continues to grow rapidly. Despite the US government shutdown, sales of XcytoMatic instruments grew organically by 60% year-on-year to DKK 30.8 million.

In the first half, sales of consumables and services increased by 6% and 3%, respectively, to account for 45% and 23% of total revenue compared with 42% and 22% in the year-earlier period.

Revenue in ChemoMetec’s core business area, LCB (Life science research, Cell and gene therapy and Bioprocessing), was up by 1% in the first half. LCB market revenue accounted for 95% of total H1 revenue.

EBITDA increased by 1% to DKK 136.2 million in the first half, for an EBITDA margin of 55%, compared with 54% in the year-earlier period.

The most recently announced full-year revenue and EBITDA guidance for 2025/26 is maintained. Accordingly, revenue for 2025/26 is guided in the DKK 565-580 million range, while EBITDA is guided in the DKK 320-335 million range.





Additional information

Martin Helbo Behrens, CEO

Tel.: (+45) 48 13 10 20

Kim Nicolajsen, CFO

Tel.: (+45) 48 13 10 20









About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For further information, go to www.chemometec.com.

Attachment