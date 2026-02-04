Vishay Intertechnology Introduces New Commercial and Automotive Grade Power Inductors in the Compact 0806 and 1210 Case Sizes

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced four new power inductors in the 2.0 mm by 1.6 mm by 1.2 mm 0806 and 3.2 mm by 2.5 mm by 1.2 mm 1210 case sizes. The commercial IHLL-0806AZ-1Z and IHLL-1210AB-1Z and Automotive Grade IHLP-0806AB-5A and IHLP-1210ABEZ-5A achieve the same performance as the next-smallest competing inductor in 11 % (1210) and 64 % (0806) smaller footprints, while offering higher operating temperatures, wider range of inductance values, and lower DCR for increased efficiency.

Offering inductance values from 0.24 µH to 4.70 µH and typical DCR down to 6.6 mΩ, the terminals of the IHLL-0806AZ-1Z and IHLL-1210AB-1Z are plated on the bottom only, enabling a smaller land pattern for more compact board spacing. The terminals of the IHLP-0806AB-5A and IHLP-1210ABEZ-5A are plated on the bottom and sides, allowing for the formation of a solder fillet that adds mounting strength against high mechanical shock, while simplifying solder joint inspection. The AEC-Q200 qualified devices provide reliable performance up to +165 °C, which is 10 °C higher than the closest competing composite inductor, and typical DCR down to 15.0 mΩ.

Delivering improved performance over ferrite-based technologies, all four devices feature a robust powdered iron body that completely encapsulates their windings — eliminating air gaps and magnetically shielding against crosstalk to nearby components — while their soft saturation curve provides stability across the entire operating temperature and rated current ranges. Packaged in a 100 % lead (Pb)-free shielded, composite construction that reduces buzz to ultra low levels, the inductors offer high resistance to thermal shock, moisture, and mechanical shock, and handle high transient current spikes without saturation.

RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the Vishay Dale devices released today are designed for DC/DC converters, noise suppression, and filtering in a wide range of applications. The IHLP-0806AB-5A and IHLP-1210ABEZ-5A are ideal for automotive infotainment, navigation, and braking systems; ADAS, LiDAR, and sensors; and engine control units. The IHLL-0806AZ-1Z and IHLL-1210AB-1Z are intended for CPUs, SSD modules, and data networking and storage systems; industrial and home automation systems; TVs, soundbars, and audio and gaming systems; battery-powered consumer healthcare devices; medical devices; and telecom equipment; and precision instrumentation.

Device Specification Table:

Series IHLL-0806AZ-1Z IHLP-0806AB-5A IHLL-1210AB-1Z IHLP-1210ABEZ-5A Inductance @ 100 kHz (μH) 0.24 to 4.70 0.22 to 0.47 0.24 to 4.70 0.47 to 4.70 DCR typ. @ 25 °C (mΩ) 16.0 to 240.0 15.0 to 21.0 6.6 to 115.0 18.0 to 150.0 DCR max. @ 25 °C (mΩ) 20.0 to 288.0 18.0 to 25.0 10.0 to 135.0 22.0 to 180.0 Heat rating current typ. (A)(1) 1.3 to 6.3 4.6 to 5.8 2.3 to 9.2 1.8 to 5.1 Saturation current typ. (A)(2) 1.5 to 6.5 4.5 to 5.1 2.5 to 9.0 2.0 to 6.5 Saturation current typ. (A)(3) 1.8 to 7.2 5.4 to 7.5 2.9 to 11.5 2.5 to 8.2 Case size 0806 0806 1210 1210 Temperature range (°C) -55 to +125 -55 to +165 -55 to +125 -55 to +165 AEC-Q200 No Yes No Yes



(1) DC current (A) that will cause an approximate ΔT of 40 °C

(2) DC current (A) that will cause L0 to drop approximately 20 %

(3) DC current (A) that will cause L0 to drop approximately 30 %

Samples and production quantities of the IHLL-0806AZ-1Z, IHLL-1210AB-1Z, IHLP-0806AB-5A, and IHLP-1210ABEZ-5A series inductors are available now, with lead times of 10 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets.

