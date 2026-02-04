ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 300 – IN ENGLISH ONLY

4 February 2026





ChemoMetec enters Letter of Intent with Roche Diagnostics

ChemoMetec has entered a Letter of Intent with Roche Diagnostics aiming to pursue a collaboration with the goal of creating synergies between the parties’ technologies in the field of bioprocess monitoring.

Over the course of 2026 the parties intend to explore and solidify initial ideas of combining the parties’ technologies into validated solutions in the field of bioprocess monitoring, starting with developing a connectivity of ChemoMetec’s XM30 cell counter with Roche’s Cedex Bio Analyzer.

Martin Helbo Behrens, CEO











About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec’s customers include some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For further information, go to www.chemometec.com.