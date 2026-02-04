Maritime Geothermal Ltd. Announces $1.64 Million Expansion to Boost Atlantic Canadian Housing Supply Chain

Petitcodiac, NB, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maritime Geothermal Ltd., a Canadian leader in heating solutions for over 40 years, is pleased to announce a $1.64 million investment from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA). This funding supports a 15,000-square-foot expansion of the company’s Petitcodiac facility, bringing the total footprint to 45,000 square feet to meet surging demand for Canadian-made geothermal and air source heat pumps.

This 15,000 square foot, $1.64 million expansion will strengthen Canada's housing supply chain

The expansion, scheduled for completion in February, will significantly increase production capacity for the NORDIC® brand of air-source and geothermal heat pumps while creating new jobs in the region. By increasing local production of energy-efficient technologies, Maritime Geothermal Ltd. is directly strengthening the housing supply chain.

“This expansion is about more than just square footage; it’s about responding to the urgent need for faster, more sustainable home construction,” said Jared Kaye, General Manager of Maritime Geothermal Ltd. “By scaling our manufacturing, we are helping builders complete projects more quickly and ensuring that the Atlantic Canadian housing market has a reliable, local source for high-performance HVAC systems.”

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister responsible for ACOA, noted that such investments help builders "reduce delays, and bring housing projects to completion more quickly."

The Benefits of Heat Pump Technology:

Environmental Impact: Heat pumps can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 70% compared to traditional electric or oil systems (Natural Resources Canada).

Affordability: Homeowners can save substantially on monthly utility bills because geothermal systems move heat rather than generate it, with operating efficiencies of 300-400% (Energy.gov).

Economic Growth: Installing these systems requires specialized local trades, keeping investment and employment within the community.

As the Canadian housing market faces unprecedented pressure, Maritime Geothermal Ltd. remains committed to providing the innovative products needed to build faster and more efficiently.

About Maritime Geothermal Ltd.



Based in Petitcodiac, New Brunswick, Maritime Geothermal Ltd. has been a cornerstone of the local economy for over four decades. The company manufactures the NORDIC® brand of high-quality, Canadian-made geothermal and air-source heat pumps designed for the rigours of the North American climate. Their mission is to provide sustainable, cost-effective comfort while supporting the local workforce.

Press Inquiries

Jordann Kaye

Marketing Director

jordann [at] nordicghp.com

https://nordicghp.com

1-800-986-6781 ext. 102