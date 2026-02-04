Otus Announces Advisory Board to Help Shape the Future of K-12 Data, AI, and Innovation

CHICAGO, IL, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otus , the leading K-12 assessment, data, and insights solution, today announced the formation of the Otus Advisory Board, bringing together nationally recognized education leaders to help shape the future of the platform and the future of teaching and learning.



The distinguished leaders will serve as thought partners on emerging trends in education, data, and technology, providing strategic feedback on a wide range of topics such as AI and assessment, equity in personalized learning, and K-12 data governance.



“Otus is honored to benefit from the wisdom of these outstanding leaders,” said Chris Hull, Otus President and Co-Founder. “Their commitment to student achievement is unparalleled, and their contributions will give us deeper insights around school system innovation and educator support.”



Otus Advisory Board meets quarterly for structured dialogue on a guiding question as well as roundtable discussions on noteworthy current topics. Inaugural board members include:

Dr. Sandy Husk , who has served in wide-ranging K-12 education roles, including classroom teacher, principal, executive director, and superintendent in Oregon, Tennessee, and Colorado. She was the CEO for the AVID Center for eight years and interim CEO for ASCD (the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development). She has a relentless focus on improving student achievement through support for educators.

Dr. Edward Lee Vargas , who was named the State Superintendent of the Year for California in 2006 and for Washington in 2014. He was integral to the creation of iGrad, a dropout recovery program that won the National School Board's Grand Prize for Innovation. He served as the Executive Vice President for National and International Programs at the AVID Center, a nonprofit that trains educators to close the opportunity gap for their students.

Dr. Gregory C. Hutchings Jr. , a CEO of an educational consulting firm and Howard University assistant professor. He was named the 2022-23 Region IV Superintendent of the Year in Virginia and the 2018 Joseph E. Hill Superintendent of the Year by the National Alliance of Black School Educators. He co-authored the book Getting Into Good Trouble at School: A Guide to Building an Antiracist School System.

Dr. Glenn "Max" McGee , a former Illinois State Superintendent and Illinois Math and Science Academy President with a passion for supporting district leaders through turbulent times after serving as superintendent in four districts. The prolific author and writer champions student mental health and serves as Board Secretary for the nonprofit Center for Success in High-Need Schools.

Dr. Vince Bertram, a two-time bestselling author and former President and Chief Executive Officer of Project Lead the Way, the nation's leading STEM education organization. A former superintendent, principal, and teacher, he has served on the federal STEM Education Advisory Panel and testified before Congress on workforce readiness. He is currently an assistant professor of management at the University of Indianapolis.

“School leaders face tough decisions day in and day out, and they don’t always have the bandwidth to pause, take stock of emerging trends, and look toward the future—but the Otus Advisory Board does, and we’re excited to support our colleagues through this forum,” said Sandy Husk, a 48-year education veteran focused on educational equity, closing opportunity gaps, and strengthening teacher training and support.



In addition to serving as thought partners on emerging trends in K-12 education, advisory board members also act as ambassadors for responsible edtech innovation and provide strategic feedback on Otus initiatives and market direction.



The Otus Advisory Board is the company’s second structured setting for input from education experts. Otus also receives valuable insights and feedback from its AI Advisory Board, which formed in January 2025 to bring the voices of K-12 leaders to the forefront of innovation around new AI-related initiatives and tools such as Otus Insights .



“We believe in creating spaces to listen to and learn from leaders across the education field,” Hull said. “This ensures our current products and future innovations continue to meet the needs of schools, educators, and students.”



About Otus

Otus, an award-winning edtech platform, empowers educators to maximize student performance with comprehensive solutions for K12 assessment, data, and insights. Committed to student achievement and educational equity, Otus combines student data with powerful tools that provide educators, administrators, and families with the insights they need to make a difference. Built by teachers for teachers, Otus creates efficiencies in data management, assessments, and progress monitoring to help educators focus on what matters most—student success. Today, Otus partners with school districts nationwide to create informed, data-driven learning environments. Learn more at Otus.com .

