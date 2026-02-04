Westland Insurance supports cancer research with $15,000 donation to the Terry Fox Foundation

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance is proud to announce a $15,000 donation to the Terry Fox Foundation in support of cancer research, with funds directed to the Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network (MOHCCN). The contribution supports MOHCCN’s mission to advance equitable access to precision medicine for people across Canada, regardless of geography, income or background.

Cancer remains one of the most significant health challenges facing Canadians today. Access to early diagnosis and innovative treatments can vary significantly based on where people live, and the resources available to them. MOHCCN is working to address these disparities by ensuring that breakthroughs in cancer research translate into real-world improvements in care for patients nationwide.

This donation reflects Westland Insurance’s commitment to supporting community well-being across Canada. In the past, Westland has supported cancer research and treatment through charitable contributions to organizations such as the BC Cancer Foundation, Ride for Dad and the Sechelt Hospital Foundation. By supporting initiatives that broaden participation in cancer research and address long-standing inequities in care, Westland aims to strengthen health outcomes in the communities where its employees and clients live and work.

“We were drawn to MOHCCN because it connects experts and patients nationwide, helping move promising discoveries from the lab into better, more personalized care for Canadians,” said Cari Watson, Senior Vice President, Business Enablement & Client Engagement, Westland Insurance. “Supporting cancer research reflects Westland’s commitment to making meaningful contributions where it can have the greatest impact. We’re honoured to contribute to work that brings hope to families across the country.”

“We are deeply grateful to the Wubs Family Foundation and Westland Insurance for their generous support of the Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network — an unprecedented national initiative expanding access to precision medicine for Canadians from coast to coast. Their commitment is helping ensure that more people receive the right treatment at the right time, no matter who they are or where they live,” said Michael Mazza, Chief Executive Officer at the Terry Fox Foundation.

In addition to this donation, Westland will encourage its employees across Canada to participate in the annual Terry Fox Run this September, honouring Terry Fox’s enduring legacy of perseverance and collective action.

