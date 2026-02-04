High-Performance Films Global Market Research and Forecast Report 2025-2030, Profiles of Major Players - SABIC, Toray Industries Inc., Covestro AG, Solvay, and DuPont

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High-Performance Films: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market volume for high-performance films is expected to grow from 23.4 billion Lbs. in 2025 and is projected to reach 33.1 billion Lbs. by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

This report segments the global market for high-performance films by material, fabrication method, application, region, and end-user industry. The report uses 2024 as the base year, and forecasts are provided for market volume from 2025 to 2030 (million lbs.).







The global market is driven by sustainability trends, pushing the demand for bio-based film from various end-use industries and increasing the adoption of high-performance lightweight materials in challenging applications. These films also find widespread adoption in the electrical and electronics industry as flexible printed circuits (FPCs) and capacitor films, display and optical films, insulating substrates, solar photovoltaic, and semiconductor and component protection films. The proliferation of AI-equipped and IoT-embedded electronic devices, and governments pursuing digital transformation via generative AI and other technologies is expected to further drive the market's growth.



Emerging Technologies



Novels materials are being developed due to more stringent specifications, harsh environment applications and customer needs. Progress has been made in the development of advanced polymers, ultra-thin films, high-performance capacitor film technology, and novel bio-based materials for films.



Report Scope

85 data tables and 45 additional tables

An overview of the global market for high-performance films

In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2024, estimated figures for 2025, as well as forecasts for 2029. This analysis includes projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to the high-performance films market, accompanied by a market share analysis by material, fabrication method, application, end-user, and region

Analysis of current and future demand in the high-performance films market, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, market regulations and reimbursement practices

Analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting market growth

Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, new product pipeline, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios, and ESG trends of the market

Market share analysis of the key market participants in the industry, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, global rankings and company competitive landscape

Profiles of major companies within the industry, including: SABIC, Toray Industries Inc., Covestro AG, Solvay, and DuPont

Company Profiles

3M

Arkema

Covestro AG

Daikin Industries Ltd.

DuPont

Eastman Chemical Co.

Evonik Industries AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp.

Polyplex

Rohm GmbH

SABIC

Saint-Gobain

Solstice Advanced Materials Inc.

Solvay

Toray Industries Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2025 23.4 Billion Lbs Forecasted Market Value by 2030 33.1 Billion Lbs Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Future Trends and Developments

Regional and Emerging Markets

Segmental Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market Definition

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Potential for New Entrants to the Market

Threat of Substitutes

Competition in the Industry

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Materials Suppliers

Film Processors

Distributors

End Users/OEMs

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics Snapshot

Drivers

Sustainability

Demand for High-Performance Lightweight Materials

Demand in the Electrical and Electronics Industry

Challenges

Recycling

Regulatory Pressures

Opportunities

Adoption In Emerging Markets

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Overview

New Technologies

Advanced Polymers for Thick Films

Ultra-thin Polyimide Film

High-Performance Capacitor Films

Biobased Film for Packaging

Polymer Film Impermeable to Gas Molecules

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Takeaways

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Material

PET

Polyolefin

Polyamide

Polycarbonate

Other Materials

Market Analysis by Fabrication Method

Biaxially Oriented Films

Non-Oriented Films

Uniaxially Oriented Films

Market Analysis by Application

Barrier

Safety and Security

Others

Market Analysis by End User

Packaging

Electrical and Electronics

Transportation

Other Industries

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Company Share Analysis

SABIC

Toray Industries Inc.

Covestro AG

Solvay

DuPont

Strategic Initiatives

Chapter 7 Sustainability in High- Performance Films: An ESG Perspective

Overview

ESG Issues in the High-Performance Films Industry

ESG Initiatives

Environment Issues

Social Issues

Governance Issues

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Appendix

Methodology

Information Sources

Abbreviations

References

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g8j10r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment