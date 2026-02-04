Deadline Alert: CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming March 13, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired CoreWeave, Inc. (“CoreWeave” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CRWV) securities between March 28, 2025 and December 15, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR COREWEAVE INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On July 7, 2025, CoreWeave announced an agreement to acquire Core Scientific, to “significantly enhance operating efficiency and de-risk [its] future expansion, solidifying [its] growth trajectory.”

However, on October 30, 2025, Core Scientific announced that it had not received enough shareholder votes to approve the merger agreement with CoreWeave, terminating the merger.

On this news, CoreWeave’s stock price fell $8.87, or 6.3%, to close at $131.06 per share on October 30, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 10, 2025, after the market closed, CoreWeave released its third quarter 2025 financial results, announcing lowered revenue guidance for 2025 due to “delays related to a third-party data center developer who is behind schedule.”

During market hours, on November 11, 2025, the Company’s CEO revealed the delays concerned not just a single data center, as previously asserted, but a data center provider, with multiple data centers owned by the same provider potentially affected.

On this news, CoreWeave’s stock price fell $17.22, or 16.3%, to close at $88.39 per share on November 11, 2025.

Then, on December 15, 2025, the Wall Street Journal, revealed, among other things, that Core Scientific was the building partner behind the delayed data centers, and that it began flagging the delays nine months prior. The Wall Street Journal also revealed that other data centers would be delayed due to revised design plans.

On this news, CoreWeave’s stock price fell $2.85, or 3.9%, to close at $69.50 per share on December 16, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants had overstated CoreWeave's ability to meet customer demand for its service; (2) Defendants materially understated the scope and severity of the risk that CoreWeave's reliance on a single third-party data center supplier presented for CoreWeave's ability to meet customer demand for its services; (3) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's revenue; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired CoreWeave securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than March 13, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.