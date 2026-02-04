Oncology Biosimilars Research and Global Forecast Report 2025-2030: Targeted Therapies, Emerging Market Expansion, and Novel Biosimilar Formulations Drive Growth

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncology Biosimilars Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for oncology biosimilars is estimated to grow from $9.6 billion in 2025 and projected to reach $17.5 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% from 2025 to 2030.
The report examines and segments the global oncology biosimilars market by indication, drug class, route of administration and distribution channel. It also provides insights into key emerging trends and potential growth drivers. The study focuses on indications such as breast, lung and blood cancers and others.
Included is a regional analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa that evaluates the impact of AI adoption on the oncology biosimilars industry and market dynamics, including drivers, challenges and emerging trends, while highlighting product and performance enhancement innovations. The study concludes with an analysis of major companies in the market and their offerings.
Oncology biosimilars leverage advanced algorithms and machine learning to optimize the entire clinical R&D process. These technologies streamline trial design, patient recruitment, monitoring and data analysis, enabling faster and more accurate decision-making. By reducing operational inefficiencies and timelines, oncology biosimilars development benefits from real-time, data-driven insights that support precision medicine approaches.
Integrating tools such as predictive analytics, natural language processing and adaptive monitoring ensures that oncology biosimilar trials are not only more efficient but also better aligned with the complexities of cancer care, ultimately accelerating the availability of cost-effective biologic alternatives.
Report Scope
- 140 data tables and 40 additional tables
- In-depth analysis of the global market for oncology biosimilar drugs
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue (sales figures) from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025 and projections of CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by disease indication (cancer type), drug class, route of administration, distribution channel and region
- Facts and figures about market dynamics, opportunities and deterrents, technological advances, regulations, innovations and standards and the impacts of macroeconomic variables
- Impact analysis of the U.S. tariffs on the market for biologics used in cancer treatment and supportive care
- Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain analyses
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies
- A relevant patent analysis, featuring key granted and published patents
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic initiatives, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Profiles of the leading companies, including Samsung Bioepis, Sandoz Group AG, Celltrion Inc., Amgen Inc., and Biocon Biologics Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current Market Overview
- Future Outlook
- Analysis of Macroeconomic Factors
- Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the Market
- Impact of the Ukraine-Russia War
- Economic Growth and Development
- Demographic Shifts
- Healthcare Expenditure Trends
- Inflation and Currency Fluctuations
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Surge in Global Cancer Incidence
- Expiration of Blockbuster Biologic Patents
- Need for Cost-Effective Cancer Therapies
- Demand for Targeted and Supportive Oncology Treatments
- Market Restraints
- Regulatory Complexity and Approval Hurdles
- Patent Challenges and Legal Barriers
- Pharmacy Benefit Manager Practices
- Market Opportunities
- Expansion into Emerging Markets
- Development of Novel Biosimilar Combinations and Specialty Formulations
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Framework
- U.S.
- Europe
- India
- Australia
- Japan
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and New Developments
- Overview
- Emerging Technologies
- Advanced Cell Line Engineering
- Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Biosimilar Development
- Gene Editing and Synthetic Biology Approaches
- Modular and Single-Use Bioreactors
- Patent Analysis
- Key Takeaways
- Patents, by Year
- Patents, by Leading Jurisdiction
- Patents, by Leading Inventor
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Global Oncology Biosimilars Market, by Indication
- Key Takeaways
- Breast Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Blood Cancer
- Others
- Global Oncology Biosimilars Market, by Drug Class
- Key Takeaways
- Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Hematopoietic Agents
- Others
- Global Oncology Biosimilars Market, by Route of Administration
- Key Takeaways
- Intravenous
- Subcutaneous
- Others RoA
- Global Oncology Biosimilars Market, by Distribution Channel
- Key Takeaways
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
- Others
- Geographic Breakdown
- Global Oncology Biosimilars Market, by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Structure
- Company Share Analysis for Oncology Biosimilars Market
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Oncology Biosimilars Market: ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Sustainability Trends and Initiatives of the Oncology Biosimilars Industry
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
