Boom! FTC Squeezes Concessions from Cigna’s Express Scripts

Alexandria, Va., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Community Pharmacists Association cheered an announcement by the Federal Trade Commission today that insurance giant Cigna has agreed to make big concessions to help remedy years of unfair business practices that have plagued consumers with higher drug prices and hurt independent pharmacies by stifling competition.

“This settlement will help lower consumers’ copays that have been tied to artificially inflated prices that feed Cigna’s insatiable appetite for more and more rebates and GPO fees,” said NCPA CEO B. Douglas Hoey. “The settlement also obliterates the big-PBM industry fiction that they work to lower the cost of drugs for Americans. Obviously, the opposite appears to be true. I hope this is only the beginning of righting the games leading to higher drug prices and harming competition. There remains a need for a deep look into specialty drug classification and steering, and the Express Scripts Prime Therapeutics so-called collaboration, to name a few.”

The settlement comes after years of meetings between NCPA and FTC staff, during which NCPA’s legal team educated government lawyers on the many egregious PBM practices that squash competition, reduce patient access, and drive up prices.

“NCPA has for some time witnessed the anticompetitive and unfair rebating practices that have artificially inflated the list price of insulin and other drugs, which have hurt American pocketbooks. Employers should take note, too, of what the FTC has accomplished here and wake up to the fact that this settlement proves that for years, Cigna's Express Scripts drug pricing and reimbursement opacity may have caused them significant financial harm,” said NCPA General Counsel Matt Seiler. “While more work needs to be done to ensure adequate dispensing fees and sustainable Medicaid, Medicare, and Tricare drug pricing and reimbursement, this settlement is a huge step in the right direction for America.”

The settlement requires Cigna’s Express Scripts to eliminate spread pricing, decouple rebates and fees from the list price of drugs, requires Cigna’s GPO, Ascent to relocate from Switzerland to the U.S., and submit to FTC monitoring for 10 years. It also forces the company to adopt a cost-plus model for independent pharmacy reimbursement (three pharmacies or fewer) in commercial plans starting in 2027 or sooner.

“The cost-plus model element is very important,” said Hoey. “We don’t yet know the details, but it’s critical that pharmacies are reimbursed at a level that covers their cost of acquiring, dispensing, and monitoring medicines and leaves them with a reasonable profit. The big insurers and their PBMs are notorious for reimbursing pharmacies at rates below their operating costs, which causes them to lose money and ultimately go out of business. We look forward to more details on this element of the agreement.”

Hoey noted that below-cost pharmacy reimbursements are the main driver behind pharmacy deserts, which are areas in the country where pharmacies have disappeared and patients are stranded without a local health care provider. Adequate reimbursements, he said, ensure healthy competition and, therefore, more choices for patients. He also encouraged employers to demand more from the brokers they hire to help them select drug benefit plans for their employees, because a healthy workforce depends on accessible pharmacies and lower drug costs.

