Whey Protein Products Global Market Research and Forecast Report 2025-2030, Profiles of Major Players - Glanbia PLC, Arla Foods amba, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Lactalis and Hilmar Cheese

The global market for whey protein products is estimated to grow from $9.1 billion in 2025 to $12.9 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2025 to 2030.

This report on the global whey protein market presents both qualitative and quantitative data on current market dynamics and trends. The report also includes recent market trends, technological developments and strategic developments. It covers key companies, new product launches and microeconomic trends along with market prospects.







The global whey protein market has experienced robust growth recently, driven by increasing consumer interest in health, wellness and functional nutrition. Known for its excellent amino acid profile, high digestibility and fast absorption, whey protein has become a vital ingredient in sports nutrition, dietary supplements, functional foods and drinks.



Increasing awareness of whey's health benefits, including boosting muscle strength, supporting immune health, aiding weight management and enhancing recovery, has increased its popularity among athletes, fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious buyers. Additionally, demand for clean-label, high-protein products, along with the rise of ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, protein bars and fortified snacks, continues to expand market reach.



Despite challenges such as volatile dairy prices and competition from plant-based proteins, ongoing innovation in product formulations, personalized nutrition solutions and sustainable production methods is expected to support continued growth. Overall, the whey protein market is poised for significant expansion, fueled by a global shift toward preventive health and protein-based diets.



Report Scope



The report offers an in-depth analysis of the whey protein market, highlighting the key driving forces and emerging technologies that are shaping this rapidly evolving field. It explores how market trends impact whey proteins. The report includes market segments based on product type, application and region. For market estimates, data is provided for 2024 as the base year, with estimates for 2025 and forecasts extended from 2025 through 2030.

32 data tables and 42 additional tables

An overview of the global market for whey protein products

In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022-2024, estimated figures for 2025, as well as forecasts for 2030. This analysis includes projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to the market, accompanied by a market share analysis by product type, application and region

Analysis of current and future demand in the whey protein market, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, market regulations and reimbursement practices

Analysis of drivers, challenges and opportunities affecting market growth

Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, new product pipeline, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios, and ESG trends of the market

Market share analysis of the key market participants, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, global rankings and competitive landscape

Profiles of the major companies, including Glanbia PLC, Arla Foods amba, Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd., Lactalis and Hilmar Cheese Co. Inc.

Companies Featured

Actus Nutrition

Agropur

AMCO Proteins

Arla Foods amba

Carbery Food Ingredients Ltd.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.

Glanbia plc

Hilmar Cheese Co., Inc.

Lactalis

Leprino Nutrition

NOW Foods

Pfeifer & Langen

Polmlek

Saputo Inc.

Wheyco GmbH

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 102 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Government Policy and Regulations

Economic and Environmental Factors

Technological Infrastructure

Impact Analysis of Global Tariff Wars

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Potential for New Entrants (Moderate)

Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

Bargaining Power of Buyers (High)

Threat of Substitute (Moderate to High)

Industry Level of Competitiveness (High)

Whey Protein Value Chain

Raw Material Procurement

Manufacturing

Packaging and Storage

Distribution to End User/Retailer

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Drivers

Increasing Dietary Supplements Demand

Rising Demand for Dairy-Based Ingredients

Technological Advances and Product Innovations

Rising Sports Nutrition Consumption

Market Restraints

Growing Trend of Veganism and Animal-Free Products

Allergy and Health-Related Concerns

Market Opportunities

Growing Demand for Infant Nutrition

Higher Market Penetration of Animal Protein

Market Challenges

High Implementation Cost

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Scenario of Whey Protein

Chapter 5 Emerging Technology and Patent Analysis

Emerging Technology

Membrane Filtration Advances (Ultrafiltration, Microfiltration and Nanofiltration)

Enzymatic Hydrolysis and Bioactive Peptide Generation

AI-Driven Process Optimization

Precision Fermentation and Biotechnology

Spray-Drying and Microencapsulation Technologies

Patent Analysis

Key Findings

Overview

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Product Type

Key Takeaways

Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC)

Whey Protein Isolate (WPI)

Whey Protein Hydrolysate (WPH)

Market Breakdown by Application

Key Takeaways

Sports Nutrition

Food Additives

Dietary Supplements

Beverages

Infant Formula

Other Applications

Geographic Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Whey Protein Industry: ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence

Key Takeaways

Competitive Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 9 Appendix

