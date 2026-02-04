Whey Protein Products Global Market Research and Forecast Report 2025-2030, Profiles of Major Players - Glanbia PLC, Arla Foods amba, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Lactalis and Hilmar Cheese

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Whey Protein Products: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for whey protein products is estimated to grow from $9.1 billion in 2025 to $12.9 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2025 to 2030.
This report on the global whey protein market presents both qualitative and quantitative data on current market dynamics and trends. The report also includes recent market trends, technological developments and strategic developments. It covers key companies, new product launches and microeconomic trends along with market prospects.
The global whey protein market has experienced robust growth recently, driven by increasing consumer interest in health, wellness and functional nutrition. Known for its excellent amino acid profile, high digestibility and fast absorption, whey protein has become a vital ingredient in sports nutrition, dietary supplements, functional foods and drinks.
Increasing awareness of whey's health benefits, including boosting muscle strength, supporting immune health, aiding weight management and enhancing recovery, has increased its popularity among athletes, fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious buyers. Additionally, demand for clean-label, high-protein products, along with the rise of ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, protein bars and fortified snacks, continues to expand market reach.
Despite challenges such as volatile dairy prices and competition from plant-based proteins, ongoing innovation in product formulations, personalized nutrition solutions and sustainable production methods is expected to support continued growth. Overall, the whey protein market is poised for significant expansion, fueled by a global shift toward preventive health and protein-based diets.
Report Scope
The report offers an in-depth analysis of the whey protein market, highlighting the key driving forces and emerging technologies that are shaping this rapidly evolving field. It explores how market trends impact whey proteins. The report includes market segments based on product type, application and region. For market estimates, data is provided for 2024 as the base year, with estimates for 2025 and forecasts extended from 2025 through 2030.
- 32 data tables and 42 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for whey protein products
- In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2022-2024, estimated figures for 2025, as well as forecasts for 2030. This analysis includes projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2030
- Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to the market, accompanied by a market share analysis by product type, application and region
- Analysis of current and future demand in the whey protein market, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, market regulations and reimbursement practices
- Analysis of drivers, challenges and opportunities affecting market growth
- Coverage of evolving technologies, the current and future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, new product pipeline, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenarios, and ESG trends of the market
- Market share analysis of the key market participants, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, global rankings and competitive landscape
- Profiles of the major companies, including Glanbia PLC, Arla Foods amba, Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd., Lactalis and Hilmar Cheese Co. Inc.
Companies Featured
- Actus Nutrition
- Agropur
- AMCO Proteins
- Arla Foods amba
- Carbery Food Ingredients Ltd.
- Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.
- Glanbia plc
- Hilmar Cheese Co., Inc.
- Lactalis
- Leprino Nutrition
- NOW Foods
- Pfeifer & Langen
- Polmlek
- Saputo Inc.
- Wheyco GmbH
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|102
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$9.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$12.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- Government Policy and Regulations
- Economic and Environmental Factors
- Technological Infrastructure
- Impact Analysis of Global Tariff Wars
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Potential for New Entrants (Moderate)
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)
- Bargaining Power of Buyers (High)
- Threat of Substitute (Moderate to High)
- Industry Level of Competitiveness (High)
- Whey Protein Value Chain
- Raw Material Procurement
- Manufacturing
- Packaging and Storage
- Distribution to End User/Retailer
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Dietary Supplements Demand
- Rising Demand for Dairy-Based Ingredients
- Technological Advances and Product Innovations
- Rising Sports Nutrition Consumption
- Market Restraints
- Growing Trend of Veganism and Animal-Free Products
- Allergy and Health-Related Concerns
- Market Opportunities
- Growing Demand for Infant Nutrition
- Higher Market Penetration of Animal Protein
- Market Challenges
- High Implementation Cost
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Scenario of Whey Protein
Chapter 5 Emerging Technology and Patent Analysis
- Emerging Technology
- Membrane Filtration Advances (Ultrafiltration, Microfiltration and Nanofiltration)
- Enzymatic Hydrolysis and Bioactive Peptide Generation
- AI-Driven Process Optimization
- Precision Fermentation and Biotechnology
- Spray-Drying and Microencapsulation Technologies
- Patent Analysis
- Key Findings
- Overview
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Key Takeaways
- Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC)
- Whey Protein Isolate (WPI)
- Whey Protein Hydrolysate (WPH)
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Key Takeaways
- Sports Nutrition
- Food Additives
- Dietary Supplements
- Beverages
- Infant Formula
- Other Applications
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Whey Protein Industry: ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways
- Competitive Analysis
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 9 Appendix
