Digital Isolators Research and Global Forecast Report 2025: A $4.3 Billion Market by 2030 - EV Adoption, Renewable Energy Expansion, and Medical Device Proliferation Accelerate Demand

The global market for digital isolators is projected to grow from $2.9 billion in 2025 to reach $4.3 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% from 2025 to 2030.







Digital isolators are semiconductor devices that enable safe communication between circuits operating at different voltage levels by providing galvanic isolation using complementary metal-oxidesemiconductor (CMOS) based technology. Various factors drive the digital isolators market. However, there are many obstacles to overcome for the more widespread adoption of digital isolators.

These barriers include a higher cost compared to traditional optocouplers, which are predominantly used in the isolation market due to their long history. Digital isolators are developed with advanced circuit designs, leading-edge materials, and more lifetime testing and characterization beyond the standard optocoupler testing process, all of which contribute to increased manufacturing costs and component pricing.



The market is expected to grow, driven by a surge in EV adoption, global rise in solar and smart grid infrastructure and the proliferation of medical devices worldwide.



This report provides an overview of the global digital isolators market and analyzes the market trends. It provides the global revenue (in $ millions) and volume (in million units) for segments and regions, considering 2024 as the base year, along with estimated market data for 2025 through the end of 2030. The market is segmented by power range, device type, sales channel and region.

The geographical segments covered are North America (the U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea and the Rest of Asia-Pacific) and the Rest of the World (South America and the Middle East and Africa). The report also focuses on emerging technologies and the vendor landscape. It concludes with profiles of the major companies in the market.



3PEAK Inc.

Analog Devices Inc.

Broadcom

Infineon Technologies AG

Littelfuse Inc.

Monolithic Power Systems Inc.

NVE Corp.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

STMicroelectronics

Suzhou Nanochip Microelectronics Co. Ltd.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Vicor Corp.

Wurth Elektronik eiSos GmbH & Co. KG

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current Market Scenario

Future Expectations

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Interest Rate and Inflation-Related Risks

Risks Related to Currency Fluctuations

Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the Digital Isolators Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Materials and Components Supply

IC Design and Development

Semiconductor Manufacturing and Fabrication

Assembly, Test and Packaging

Distribution and Channel Partners

End-User Applications and Integration

Chapter 3 Regulatory Landscape

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Key Takeaways

Market Drivers

Rising Demand for EVs Worldwide

Growth in Solar and Smart Grid Infrastructure Globally

Proliferation of Medical Devices

Market Restraints

Higher Costs Compared to Established Optocoupler Solutions

Performance Trade-Offs and Design Complexity

Market Opportunities

Growing Demand for Digital Isolators in Harsh Industrial Motor Drive Applications

GMR Technology for Digital Isolators

Chapter 5 Emerging Trends and Technologies

Overview

Emerging Trends

Automotive-driven Innovation

Multi-Channel Integration and Technology Platform Diversification

Emerging Technologies

EMI Optimization and Ultra-High CMTI

Flexible Multi-Channel Architectures

Patent Analysis

Geographical Patterns

Key Findings

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Industry

Key Takeaways

Industrial and Instrumentation

Automotive

Energy and Power

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Others

Market Breakdown by Technology

Key Takeaways

Capacitive

Magnetic

GMR

Market Breakdown by Data Speed

Key Takeaways

11 to 100 Mbps

101 to 150 Mbps

Up to 10 Mbps

Above 150 Mbps

Market Breakdown by Level of Isolation

Key Takeaways

Basic

Reinforced

Functional

Geographic Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Region

Key Takeaways

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Rest of the World (RoW)

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Key Takeaways

Market Ecosystem Analysis

Analysis of Key Companies

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Digital Isolators Industry: ESG Perspective

Key Takeaways

ESG Performance Analysis

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Current Status of ESG in the Digital Isolators Market

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Appendix

