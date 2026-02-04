Digital Isolators Research and Global Forecast Report 2025: A $4.3 Billion Market by 2030 - EV Adoption, Renewable Energy Expansion, and Medical Device Proliferation Accelerate Demand

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Isolators Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for digital isolators is projected to grow from $2.9 billion in 2025 to reach $4.3 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% from 2025 to 2030.
Digital isolators are semiconductor devices that enable safe communication between circuits operating at different voltage levels by providing galvanic isolation using complementary metal-oxidesemiconductor (CMOS) based technology. Various factors drive the digital isolators market. However, there are many obstacles to overcome for the more widespread adoption of digital isolators.
These barriers include a higher cost compared to traditional optocouplers, which are predominantly used in the isolation market due to their long history. Digital isolators are developed with advanced circuit designs, leading-edge materials, and more lifetime testing and characterization beyond the standard optocoupler testing process, all of which contribute to increased manufacturing costs and component pricing.
The market is expected to grow, driven by a surge in EV adoption, global rise in solar and smart grid infrastructure and the proliferation of medical devices worldwide.
Report Scope
This report provides an overview of the global digital isolators market and analyzes the market trends. It provides the global revenue (in $ millions) and volume (in million units) for segments and regions, considering 2024 as the base year, along with estimated market data for 2025 through the end of 2030. The market is segmented by power range, device type, sales channel and region.
The geographical segments covered are North America (the U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea and the Rest of Asia-Pacific) and the Rest of the World (South America and the Middle East and Africa). The report also focuses on emerging technologies and the vendor landscape. It concludes with profiles of the major companies in the market.
Report Highlights
- 98 data tables and 45 additional tables
- Overview and an analysis of the global market for digital isolator devices and technologies
- Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025, forecast for 2026 and 2028, and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the market size and revenue growth prospects, along with a corresponding market share analysis by technology, data speed, level of isolation, end-use industry and region
- Facts and figures about the global market dynamics, technological advancements, emerging applications, innovations, prospects, regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors
- Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain analyses
- An analysis of patents, emerging trends and new developments in the industry
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic initiatives, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG risk ratings scores and practices of leading companies
- Profiles of the leading companies, including Texas Instruments Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Infineon Technologies AG and Broadcom
Companies Featured
- 3PEAK Inc.
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Broadcom
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Littelfuse Inc.
- Monolithic Power Systems Inc.
- NVE Corp.
- Renesas Electronics Corp.
- Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC
- Skyworks Solutions Inc.
- STMicroelectronics
- Suzhou Nanochip Microelectronics Co. Ltd.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
- Vicor Corp.
- Wurth Elektronik eiSos GmbH & Co. KG
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|156
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current Market Scenario
- Future Expectations
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- Interest Rate and Inflation-Related Risks
- Risks Related to Currency Fluctuations
- Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the Digital Isolators Market
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Raw Materials and Components Supply
- IC Design and Development
- Semiconductor Manufacturing and Fabrication
- Assembly, Test and Packaging
- Distribution and Channel Partners
- End-User Applications and Integration
Chapter 3 Regulatory Landscape
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Key Takeaways
- Market Drivers
- Rising Demand for EVs Worldwide
- Growth in Solar and Smart Grid Infrastructure Globally
- Proliferation of Medical Devices
- Market Restraints
- Higher Costs Compared to Established Optocoupler Solutions
- Performance Trade-Offs and Design Complexity
- Market Opportunities
- Growing Demand for Digital Isolators in Harsh Industrial Motor Drive Applications
- GMR Technology for Digital Isolators
Chapter 5 Emerging Trends and Technologies
- Overview
- Emerging Trends
- Automotive-driven Innovation
- Multi-Channel Integration and Technology Platform Diversification
- Emerging Technologies
- EMI Optimization and Ultra-High CMTI
- Flexible Multi-Channel Architectures
- Patent Analysis
- Geographical Patterns
- Key Findings
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Industry
- Key Takeaways
- Industrial and Instrumentation
- Automotive
- Energy and Power
- Healthcare
- Consumer Electronics
- Others
- Market Breakdown by Technology
- Key Takeaways
- Capacitive
- Magnetic
- GMR
- Market Breakdown by Data Speed
- Key Takeaways
- 11 to 100 Mbps
- 101 to 150 Mbps
- Up to 10 Mbps
- Above 150 Mbps
- Market Breakdown by Level of Isolation
- Key Takeaways
- Basic
- Reinforced
- Functional
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Key Takeaways
- Asia-Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways
- Market Ecosystem Analysis
- Analysis of Key Companies
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Digital Isolators Industry: ESG Perspective
- Key Takeaways
- ESG Performance Analysis
- Environmental Performance
- Social Performance
- Governance Performance
- Current Status of ESG in the Digital Isolators Market
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
