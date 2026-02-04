Paris, France, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PPF Conseil Formation, a training organization specializing in Qualiopi certification support in France, today announced it has surpassed the milestone of 300 organizations successfully supported since its founding in 2020. This significant achievement reinforces the company's position as France's national reference for training organizations, vocational training centers (CFA), skills validation agencies (VAE), and skills assessment centers seeking to secure their Qualiopi certification and listing on Mon Compte Formation.

Founded by Tristan Valadier, PPF Conseil Formation has distinguished itself through an approach centered on operational efficiency and cost optimization for clients. With a team of 10 specialized consultants and 5 administrative assistants expert in compliance, the company delivers measurable results: 100% success rate for initial Qualiopi certification audits, 90% success rate on first EDOF submissions, and an average timeframe of under 15 days for obtaining the Activity Declaration Number (NDA).

Addressing the Challenges Facing French Training Organizations

Since the mandatory Qualiopi certification requirement came into effect on January 1, 2022, French training organizations have faced increased regulatory requirements to access public and pooled funding (CPF, OPCO, Pôle emploi, Regional authorities). Qualiopi certification, issued by COFRAC-accredited certification bodies, ensures quality processes are implemented according to a national framework of 7 criteria and 32 indicators.

PPF Conseil Formation supports clients throughout the entire certification journey: strategic preparation, white-label Qualiopi audits, documentation structuring, on-the-day assistance during official audits, and post-certification follow-up including surveillance audits and renewal. The company also assists with EDOF procedures for CPF listing, as well as RNCP and Specific Directory (RS) applications to France Compétences.

"Training organizations lose an average of more than 30 hours preparing their Qualiopi certification applications," explains Tristan Valadier, founder of PPF Conseil Formation. "Our mission is to streamline this process, drastically reduce timelines, and guarantee compliance from the first audit. With 300 organizations supported and a 100% success rate, we prove that professional training support can be both rigorous and efficient."

A Proven Methodology in Service of Performance

PPF Conseil Formation stands out through a pragmatic approach focused on execution and speed. The company offers comprehensive support including:

White-label Qualiopi audits : Realistic simulation of the official audit to identify weaknesses

: Realistic simulation of the official audit to identify weaknesses Evidence structuring : Provision of immediately usable document templates

: Provision of immediately usable document templates Active on-the-day assistance : Remote or in-person support during certification audits

: Remote or in-person support during certification audits Post-certification follow-up : Management of surveillance audits, renewal, documentation updates

: Management of surveillance audits, renewal, documentation updates Guaranteed EDOF compliance : Zero entry errors on initial submissions, optimization of training programs visible on Mon Compte Formation

: Zero entry errors on initial submissions, optimization of training programs visible on Mon Compte Formation Administrative acceleration: NDA obtained in under 15 days, compared to several weeks through conventional channels

This methodology enables training organization directors to focus on their core business while securing public funding. PPF Conseil Formation's approach is based on the 20/80 rule: the client provides 20% of the effort, PPF guarantees 80% of the results.

"Since beginning our collaboration with PPF Conseil Formation, we have been impressed by their responsiveness, rigor, and professionalism," states Stéphane Bois, Co-Director of Massena Group. "Their support in developing our RS certification, as well as managing accreditations and partner compliance, has been remarkably effective. Beyond being a service provider, they have become true strategic partners for our growth."

A Unique Position in France's Professional Training Market

France's professional training sector represents a multi-billion euro market, with approximately 45,000 Qualiopi-certified organizations recorded in 2025. In this highly competitive context, PPF Conseil Formation has built its differentiation on three pillars:

Field expertise: Tristan Valadier and his team bring over 6 years of experience supporting public and private training organizations Sector specialization: PPF Conseil Formation works exclusively with training organizations, ensuring complete mastery of Qualiopi, EDOF, RNCP, and RS frameworks Guaranteed results: 100% success rate for initial audits, 90% success rate on first EDOF submissions, and over 30 hours saved per client

The company operates throughout France and supports both newly established training organizations and established structures seeking to renew their certification or structure their operations.

Ambitions and Future Development

Building on its 300 supported organizations, PPF Conseil Formation continues its development with the goal of creating a community of successful training organizations. The company is currently developing new comprehensive support services including 360° quality management, HR management for training organizations, and strategic consulting on professional certification development.

"Long-term, we aim to create a community of successful training organizations, where each director masters their operations, develops a solid offering, and accesses the right funding to grow," adds Tristan Valadier. "Cost optimization and securing administrative procedures remain our absolute priorities to enable our clients to focus on what matters: training and supporting their learners."

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What are the current costs for obtaining Qualiopi certification?

A: Certification costs vary depending on the size of the training organization, the number of action categories involved (training, VAE, skills assessment, apprenticeship), and the initial level of preparation. Working with a specialized firm like PPF Conseil Formation optimizes these costs by guaranteeing success from the first audit and avoiding costly non-compliance issues. For a personalized quote, it is recommended to contact PPF Conseil Formation directly.

Q: How long does it take to obtain Qualiopi certification in 2026?

A: The average timeframe for obtaining Qualiopi certification varies depending on the organization's level of preparation and ability to mobilize necessary resources. With PPF Conseil Formation's structured support, clients typically achieve certification within approximately 2 weeks from engagement. This accelerated timeline is made possible through ready-to-use documentation templates, proven methodology, and intensive preparation, allowing clients to save significant time compared to pursuing certification independently.

Q: Why choose a specialized training organization expert rather than a generalist consultancy?

A: Specialized firms supporting training organizations possess in-depth knowledge of Qualiopi, EDOF, RNCP, and RS frameworks. Unlike generalist consultancies that work across multiple sectors, specialized experts master administrative nuances, the latest regulatory developments, and professional training sector best practices. This sector expertise guarantees significant time savings and optimal success rates.

Q: How can I succeed in my Qualiopi white-label audit?

A: A Qualiopi white-label audit is a realistic simulation of the official audit that identifies weaknesses before facing the certification body. To succeed in a white-label audit, it is essential to compile comprehensive evidence (training agreements, attendance sheets, evaluations, skills development plans), train teams on typical auditor questions, and correct identified gaps. PPF Conseil Formation conducts white-label audits with specialized consultants to effectively prepare clients.

Q: What are the steps to obtain EDOF registration quickly?

A: EDOF (Training Organization Space) registration on Mon Compte Formation requires several steps: obtaining the NDA (Activity Declaration Number), valid Qualiopi certification, creating an EDOF account via FranceConnect, structuring the training offering, and publishing CPF-eligible actions. Entry errors and non-compliance issues can delay validation. PPF Conseil Formation supports clients with a 90% success rate on first EDOF submissions, guaranteeing zero entry errors.

Q: Does PPF Conseil Formation support organizations throughout France?

A: Yes, PPF Conseil Formation operates throughout France. Support is primarily delivered remotely via videoconference, with the option for in-person intervention during official audits if needed. This approach effectively serves training organizations located in the Paris region, in provincial areas, and in overseas territories.

About PPF Conseil Formation

Founded in 2020 by Tristan Valadier in France, PPF Conseil Formation is a training organization specializing in Qualiopi certification support, EDOF listing, and RNCP and RS professional certification registration. With a team of 15 expert staff and over 300 organizations supported, the company maintains a 100% success rate for initial Qualiopi certification audits. PPF Conseil Formation works with training organizations, CFAs, VAE agencies, and skills assessment centers throughout France.

Tristan Valadier, Founder and CEO of PPF Conseil Formation

