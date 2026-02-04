UK Legal Services Market Report 2026: Value Growth in 2025 Pushes Revenue to Over £55 Billion, UK Legal Services Exports Pass £10 Billion for the First Time

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Legal Services Market Report 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2026 edition of this report provides a unique detailed market review and analysis of the UK legal services market, including corporate law, conveyancing, family law, employment, personal injury and wills and probate.

The report considers legislative background, recent market developments and drivers, market structure, market size and trends with historical volume and value data, market segmentation by key practice area with volume and value data, the key players and future market developments.

Key Highlights:

UK legal services market revenue increased by 6.1% in 2025 at current prices.

Consolidation has been a feature of most legal sectors in recent years and, by the end of 2025, law firm numbers in England and Wales had fallen below 9,000, measured by firms regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA). Between December 2020 and December 2025 over 1,100 law firms have gone from the law firm population.

A growing private equity presence in the UK legal services market has been a continuing theme in the last year. Of all the UK mergers and acquisitions since the last report an estimated 31% involved either new investments by private equity businesses or private-equity backed law firms. This is an increase from 25% in 2024 and just 20% in 2023.

The largest practice area is legal advice for business and commercial matters (including commercial property) accounting for 51% of the value of the total UK legal services market.

The largest segment in the consumer legal services market is personal injury/accident/medical negligence work valued at £4.6 billion: after years of underperforming this sector is showing some limited signs of improvement. Family law and employment law are the next largest segments valued at between £3bn and £4bn respectively. Wills and probate legal advice is the next largest.

All core practice areas in both the B2B and B2C markets are expected to show some growth in 2026 with the weakest consumer law segments - personal injury and residential conveyancing - likely to register improved performance in the next year.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET STRUCTURE

Overview of legal regulation

Unregulated sector

Law firm numbers drop below 9,000 in England and Wales

Chamber numbers decrease in last two years

Licensed conveyancers

Patent and trademark attorneys

Cost lawyers

Other providers of legal services

Personnel numbers

Solicitors

Barristers

Other legal professionals

Total legal services employment

MARKET DEVELOPMENTS

Fairer outcomes, stronger confidence, better services - progress so far

MoJ report highlights economic, trade, IT benefits of liberalised legal sector

Government proposal to raise funds from law firm client accounts

Mazur decision impacts on who can conduct litigation but appeal lodged

Law Society details recommendations to improve access to justice

LSB says regulators need to tackle the growing crisis of unmet legal needs

Law Commission calls for reform of law on wills including digital wills

PACCAR ruling set to be reversed

THE KEY PLAYERS

The Top 10

Acquisitions and mergers

Top 25 UK Law Firms

Selected other legal services providers

Listed law firms and others with legal interests

Gateley PLC

Keystone Law Group PLC

Knights PLC

NAHL Group PLC

Other listed companies with legal interests

Frenkel Topping Group PLC

ZIGUP PLC

Cooperative Legal Services

Fletchers

Irwin Mitchell LLP

Lawfront Holdings Ltd

Minster Law Ltd

Simpson Millar

Slater & Gordon UK Ltd

Thompsons Solicitors LLP

Other consumer legal services providers

MARKET SIZE AND TRENDS

Value growth in 2025 pushes revenue to over £55bn

UK legal services exports pass £10bn for the first time

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Corporate, financial and commercial law

Overview

M&A activity

Company formations and insolvencies

Commercial Courts

International litigation and dispute resolution

Personal injury

Overview

Total registered cases still falling but some growth in clinical negligence claims

Official Injury Claim - only 12% of claims submitted by individuals

Commercial and residential property, including conveyancing

Overview

Residential property market more resilient in 2025

Wills, trusts and probate

Overview

Probate applications decreasing in 2025

Family law

Overview

Family court cases decreased in 2024 but grew again in 2025

Employment law

Overview

Employment tribunal cases started and completed increase in latest year

THE FUTURE

PROFESSIONAL BODIES AND REGULATORY AUTHORITIES

