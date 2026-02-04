UK Legal Services Market Report 2026: Value Growth in 2025 Pushes Revenue to Over £55 Billion, UK Legal Services Exports Pass £10 Billion for the First Time

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Legal Services Market Report 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2026 edition of this report provides a unique detailed market review and analysis of the UK legal services market, including corporate law, conveyancing, family law, employment, personal injury and wills and probate.
The report considers legislative background, recent market developments and drivers, market structure, market size and trends with historical volume and value data, market segmentation by key practice area with volume and value data, the key players and future market developments.
Key Highlights:
- UK legal services market revenue increased by 6.1% in 2025 at current prices.
- Consolidation has been a feature of most legal sectors in recent years and, by the end of 2025, law firm numbers in England and Wales had fallen below 9,000, measured by firms regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA). Between December 2020 and December 2025 over 1,100 law firms have gone from the law firm population.
- A growing private equity presence in the UK legal services market has been a continuing theme in the last year. Of all the UK mergers and acquisitions since the last report an estimated 31% involved either new investments by private equity businesses or private-equity backed law firms. This is an increase from 25% in 2024 and just 20% in 2023.
- The largest practice area is legal advice for business and commercial matters (including commercial property) accounting for 51% of the value of the total UK legal services market.
- The largest segment in the consumer legal services market is personal injury/accident/medical negligence work valued at £4.6 billion: after years of underperforming this sector is showing some limited signs of improvement. Family law and employment law are the next largest segments valued at between £3bn and £4bn respectively. Wills and probate legal advice is the next largest.
- All core practice areas in both the B2B and B2C markets are expected to show some growth in 2026 with the weakest consumer law segments - personal injury and residential conveyancing - likely to register improved performance in the next year.
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
MARKET STRUCTURE
- Overview of legal regulation
- Unregulated sector
- Law firm numbers drop below 9,000 in England and Wales
- Chamber numbers decrease in last two years
- Licensed conveyancers
- Patent and trademark attorneys
- Cost lawyers
- Other providers of legal services
- Personnel numbers
- Solicitors
- Barristers
- Other legal professionals
- Total legal services employment
MARKET DEVELOPMENTS
- Fairer outcomes, stronger confidence, better services - progress so far
- MoJ report highlights economic, trade, IT benefits of liberalised legal sector
- Government proposal to raise funds from law firm client accounts
- Mazur decision impacts on who can conduct litigation but appeal lodged
- Law Society details recommendations to improve access to justice
- LSB says regulators need to tackle the growing crisis of unmet legal needs
- Law Commission calls for reform of law on wills including digital wills
- PACCAR ruling set to be reversed
THE KEY PLAYERS
- The Top 10
- Acquisitions and mergers
- Top 25 UK Law Firms
- Selected other legal services providers
- Listed law firms and others with legal interests
- Gateley PLC
- Keystone Law Group PLC
- Knights PLC
- NAHL Group PLC
- Other listed companies with legal interests
- Frenkel Topping Group PLC
- ZIGUP PLC
- Cooperative Legal Services
- Fletchers
- Irwin Mitchell LLP
- Lawfront Holdings Ltd
- Minster Law Ltd
- Simpson Millar
- Slater & Gordon UK Ltd
- Thompsons Solicitors LLP
- Other consumer legal services providers
MARKET SIZE AND TRENDS
- Value growth in 2025 pushes revenue to over £55bn
- UK legal services exports pass £10bn for the first time
MARKET SEGMENTATION
- Corporate, financial and commercial law
- Overview
- M&A activity
- Company formations and insolvencies
- Commercial Courts
- International litigation and dispute resolution
- Personal injury
- Overview
- Total registered cases still falling but some growth in clinical negligence claims
- Official Injury Claim - only 12% of claims submitted by individuals
- Commercial and residential property, including conveyancing
- Overview
- Residential property market more resilient in 2025
- Wills, trusts and probate
- Overview
- Probate applications decreasing in 2025
- Family law
- Overview
- Family court cases decreased in 2024 but grew again in 2025
- Employment law
- Overview
- Employment tribunal cases started and completed increase in latest year
THE FUTURE
PROFESSIONAL BODIES AND REGULATORY AUTHORITIES
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2glz9h
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.