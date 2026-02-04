Toll Brothers Announces Regency at EverRange Now Open in Jacksonville, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of its newest 55+ active-adult community, Regency at EverRange, in Jacksonville, Florida. This exclusive, gated community offers two collections of elegant single-story homes and access to private Regency amenities as well as additional amenities within the EverRange master plan. The Toll Brothers Sales Center is now open at 12136 Endeavor Drive in Jacksonville.

The Acadia Collection within Regency at EverRange features thoughtfully designed single-family homes ranging from approximately 1,980 to 2,247+ square feet with 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 baths, and 2-car garages. Homes in the Acadia Collection are priced from the mid-$500,000s. The Willow Collection offers larger single-family home designs ranging from 2,543 to 2,896+ square feet with 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 baths, and 3-car garages. Homes in the Willow Collection are priced from the mid-$600,000s. Each home design showcases open-concept floor plans and sophisticated features perfect for active-adult living.





"Regency at EverRange offers a unique opportunity for home shoppers to enjoy luxury, low-maintenance living in a vibrant and well-connected location," said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in North Florida. "With two collections of stunning homes and access to incredible amenities, this active adult community truly delivers the Toll Brothers lifestyle our customers desire."

Private Regency amenities include a clubhouse, resort-style pool, fitness center, pickleball and tennis courts, and a yoga lawn. Residents will also have access to the extensive master-planned amenities of EverRange, including a resort-style pool, outdoor gathering space, splash pad, playground, pickleball courts, dog parks, and multipurpose trails. Located between Nocatee and eTown, the community is conveniently close to premier shopping, dining, golf, healthcare, and major commuter routes.





Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

