Behavioral Biometrics Market to Reach US$ 18.39 Billion by 2033 on Rising Cybercrime and BFSI Adoption | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global behavioral biometrics market was valued at 2.98 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 18.39 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 22.41% from 2025 to 2033.

The demand for the behavioral biometrics market is being propelled by an acute need to combat a relentlessly growing and costly digital threat terrain. With global cybercrime costs estimated to reach USD 9.5 trillion in 2024, traditional security measures are proving inadequate. This financial imperative, associated with increasingly stringent data protection regulations that have resulted in fines such as the EUR 530 million penalty for TikTok in 2025, is compelling organizations to adopt more advanced, continuous authentication methods. The technology's capability to seamlessly differentiate between legitimate users and malicious actors without presenting friction is a critical factor behind its recent surge in adoption, addressing both security needs and consumer expectations for effortless digital experiences.

Innovation and Patent Leadership Shape Competition in the Behavioral Biometrics Market

The primary consumers of the behavioral biometrics market are institutions within the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector, with their millions of customers being the ultimate end-users. Key players dominating this space include BioCatch and BehavioSec. As of mid-2025, market leader BioCatch actively protects more than 525 million people globally across more than 280 financial institutions.

Its platform analyzes more than 15 billion user sessions monthly, showing massive scalability. The competitive terrain is vibrant, with players like BehavioSec holding 59 patents, indicating a strong emphasis on innovation and intellectual property to secure market share within this rapidly expanding field.

Behavioral Biometrics Gains Urgency as Account Takeover Becomes a Top Cybersecurity Threat

The dramatic escalation of account takeover (ATO) attacks is a primary factor driving demand in the behavioral biometrics market. Cybercriminals are increasingly successful at bypassing legacy authentication, leading to staggering financial losses. In 2024, ATO attacks surged, with some reports showing a 24% year-over-year increase, while another analysis recorded a staggering 250% rise propelled by seasonal campaigns. This relentless assault has made ATO a top-four cyber threat for security leaders globally. More than 1.1 million identity theft reports were filed in the U.S. in 2024, translating to a new case about every 28 seconds.

The financial and operational impact on businesses is severe. By 2025, projected global losses from ATO are anticipated to reach USD 17 billion. Threat actors have organized into sophisticated groups, with one report identifying 22 distinct credential stuffing collectives that targeted more than 1,000 major organizations. Even with defenses in place, 62% of monitored organizations experienced a successful ATO incident in 2024. It now takes an average of 194 days for a company to even detect a data breach, giving fraudsters ample time to inflict damage. Account takeover attempts targeted 99% of organizations in 2024, making advanced, continuous authentication a critical necessity.

Voice Liveness Detection Gains Priority as Traditional Call Authentication Falls Short

The voice recognition segment leads the global behavioral biometrics market, a dominance built on widespread adoption and its critical role in modern security frameworks. With more than 50 million consumers globally already enrolled in voice biometric systems, its footprint is extensive. This leadership is not merely about market penetration but is a direct answer to growing security vulnerabilities. A significant USD 25 million theft in 2024, which successfully bypassed conventional caller ID checks, has pushed enterprises to adopt more refined voice-liveness detection. Consequently, over half of all telecommunication firms in developed nations now use voice verification in their customer service centers.

The technology’s integration is deepening as user interaction models evolve across the global behavioral biometrics market. Projections for 2025 show that 30 out of every 100 browsing sessions will be screenless, making voice the primary interface. In response, two out of every five organizations with remote staff have now deployed voice verification for secure logins. Major banks that have adopted this technology report a marked growth in customer satisfaction, demonstrating its dual benefits of security and convenience. This trend extends to commerce, where 18 million consumers in the U.S. have already used their voice to authorize payments, signaling strong market acceptance. Such figures confirm that voice-based behavioral biometrics is an essential tool for securing a voice-activated digital world.

Severe Investment, Phishing, and BEC Losses Fuel Demand for Behavioral Analysis Technologies

North America commands the behavioral biometrics market, holding a share of more than 37.50%, boosted by an unrelenting and costly wave of digital crime. The sheer scale of financial losses in the region creates a powerful incentive for advanced security adoption. According to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), total reported cybercrime losses in the U.S. skyrocketed to a record USD 16.6 billion in 2024. The volume of incidents is equally staggering, with the IC3 receiving 859,532 complaints in the same year. Investment fraud alone accounted for USD 6.57 billion in losses, while damaging Business Email Compromise (BEC) scams added another USD 2.77 billion to the total.

The threat environment shows no signs of abating, forcing financial institutions to look for more dynamic defenses. In Canada, fraudsters were projected to steal more than USD 643 million in 2024. Phishing remains a primary attack vector, with 193,407 incidents reported to the IC3 in 2024. Furthermore, tech support fraud resulted in USD 1.46 billion in losses. The average loss per complaint filed with the IC3 was a significant USD 19,372, illustrating the severe impact on individuals and businesses. This terrain, where nearly a quarter of unauthorized fraud occurs on trusted devices, solidifies the critical demand for behavioral analysis.

