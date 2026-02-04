Saudi Arabia Cybersecurity Market to Reach US$ 10.5 Billion by 2032 on Digitalization and AI-Driven Threat Detection | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Saudi Arabia cybersecurity market was valued at 3.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 10.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.98% from 2024 to 2032.

Saudi Arabia’s landscape of cybersecurity is undergoing a lot of changes. This growth has been boosted by the country's digital transformation programs and remote work adaptation, which have increased the demand for security solutions in significant ways. Nevertheless, even though the cyber defense field may seem perfect, it still faces a number of challenges; during 2022 alone, Saudi Arabia recorded 110 million cyber threats, making it one of the most affected countries in the Middle East and Africa region when it comes to ransomware attacks, which indicates an urgent requirement for strong security measures against them.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/saudi-arabia-cybersecurity-market

Technological Advancements Propel Saudi Arabia’s Cybersecurity Market, Led by Cloud Security Growth

The cybersecurity market potential of Saudi Arabia is being shaped by technological advancements. The fastest growing market segment is cloud security, boosted by the wide-spread use of cloud services. Cybersecurity can now detect and respond to threats before they happen via artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. This industry’s growth has created many jobs which align with Saudi Vision 2030 goals, such as empowering women – currently females make up 45%of this workforce alone.

In addition to that, international cooperation and knowledge sharing are being promoted through events like Global Cybersecurity Forum (GCF) or the establishment if Global Cyber Security Institute in June 2023. However, it should be noted that addressing skill shortage continues to be a challenge, while also ensuring compliance with regulations remains essential, but there are new opportunities arising from digital transformation across different sectors within Saudi Arabia for cyber security businesses.

National Cybersecurity Authority Drives Saudi Arabia’s Digital Defense and Global Preparedness

The Saudi government’s forward-looking position on the cybersecurity market has helped to develop the country’s digital safety terrain. The National Cyber Security Authority (NCA) is at the heart of this effort, established in 2017 to supervise and coordinate activities in this area. In order to boost cybersecurity across different sectors, ECC-1:2018 – Essential Cyber Security Controls were introduced by NCA. By 2021, more than 200 cyber exercises had been conducted by NCA aimed at boosting national resilience.

In the Global Cyber Security Index (GCI) 2020, Saudi Arabia is ranked second, which shows their strong policies for their country's defense against these threats. Vision 2030 includes more than 15 initiatives specifically targeting cybersecurity improvements. The government allocated US$ 1.5 billion for cybersecurity projects in 2021 alone.

The cybersecurity workforce in Saudi Arabia grew by 30% from 2020 to 2023. Over half of all Saudi organizations have adopted some form or another suggested by NCA. This is regarding how they should protect themselves from being attacked online while doing business with others around them who may not be as trustworthy as one would hope, so it’s always better to be safe than sorry when dealing internationally. This is especially since there are still many countries where hackers could easily gain access into system if given half a chance.

These initiatives in the Saudi Arabian cybersecurity market are not just reactive but also preventive, aiming to preempt cyber threats before they materialize. The policies emphasize the importance of securing not only government networks but also critical infrastructure and private sector organizations. This comprehensive approach ensures that the entire nation is fortified against cyber threats, making Saudi Arabia a global leader in cybersecurity preparedness.

Endpoint, Cloud, and Threat Remediation Tools Fuel Saudi Arabia’s Cybersecurity Solutions Adoption

Cybersecurity solutions is estimated to generate more than 71.10% revenue share in the Saudi Arabian cybersecurity market due to their scalability and recurring revenue models. Products like software and hardware can be sold to multiple customers without having to spend much more, thus allowing for bigger profit margins. Moreover, usually these solutions include subscription models that ensure constant income. On the other hand, services are less scalable as they require a lot of workforce investment, and this makes them labor intensive. Some examples of cyber security solutions are endpoint security, cloud security or threat remediation tools. Comprehensive solutions provided by companies such as Tufin or Kaspersky protect enterprise networks from end to end.

These types of solution became popular because they deal with the continuously growing complexity and sophistication of cyber threats – they offer automated protection, which is crucial in the case of modern corporations’ needs. For instance, Tufin’s products let organizations perform audits faster by automating security policy management.

Thanks to this feature, companies in the Saudi Arabian cybersecurity market can resolve incidents quicker what leads to reduced downtime during the application deployment process. The current state of the cyber threat landscape (with global spending on cybersecurity predicted to exceed US$ 260 billion by 2026) highlights the importance of such advanced solutions.

In Saudi Arabia, it is clear that there is an imbalance between service-based cybersecurity approaches and those focused on product sales. This can be seen via market dynamics and growth statistics alone. The market for cybersecurity in Saudi Arabia is projected to grow at a very high rate, mainly propelled by the adoption rate of advanced security systems. For example, the Middle East region, which includes countries like KSA, will experience huge growth within its cyberspace due to some reasons, including high-profile breaches where hackers manage gain access into sensitive government systems, coupled with weak controls; others also need robust cloud application protection. Additionally, another big push came when organizations realized the best way forward would be deploying appropriate measures depending on their structures since then, different organizations have been compelled across all sectors adopt necessary precautions against unauthorized access.

Saudi Arabia Cybersecurity Market Major Players:

NEC SA Ltd.

Al Moammar Information Systems Co.

Tenable Inc.

Sirar by STC

Taqnia Cyber

Tamkeen Security

Security Matterz

Dar Sas Security

Dar Sas Security

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Component

Solution Threat Intelligence Identity and Access Management Security and Vulnerability Management Risk and Compliance Management Others Encryption Data Loss Prevention Network DLP Storage/ Data Centre DLP Endpoint DLP Unified Threat Management Firewall Intrusion Detection Systems/ Intrusion Prevention Systems Disaster Recovery Distributed Denial of Service Others

Services Professional Services Design and Integration Risk and Threat Assessment Consulting Training and Education Support and Maintenance

Managed Security Services

By Security Type

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Others

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SME's

By Application

BFSI

Government

Retail

Healthcare

IT and Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Others

For more information about this report visit: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/saudi-arabia-cybersecurity-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

Follow us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube