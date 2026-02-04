Azzet, Inc. Expands Board of Directors With Appointment of Accomplished CEO and Governance Director Yvonne Howie

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azzet, Inc. – an innovative global marketplace for investment opportunities and premium assets - has today announced the addition of seasoned senior level governance executive Yvonne Howie to its Board of Directors. The strengthening of Azzet’s board follows last week’s announcement of executive leader, Henry Stoever, joining its board as an independent, non-executive director and special committee member to guide the company through its international expansion.

Howie’s appointment brings more than 30 years of senior executive, board, and governance leadership to Azzet’s rapidly scaling global marketplace. Azzet’s platform – which already reaches users from over 160 countries - is built to unify and democratize access to investment opportunities worldwide through a trusted, globally accessible portal spanning private equity, investment products, real estate, operating businesses, alternative assets, and lifestyle investments, including yachts, luxury vehicles, private aircraft, and curated travel experiences.

“Having worked closely with Azzet’s experienced leadership team in recent years, I’m looking forward to contributing my executive and board experience at this important stage of the company’s growth,” said Howie. “There is a clear need for a central, trusted platform where investors across all asset classes can access opportunities and reliable information, and Azzet is well positioned to become a market leader with its strong leadership, strategic positioning and disciplined approach to corporate governance.”

Azzet’s Managing Director of Investor Relations Nicholas Lawson commented, “Yvonne’s decision to join Azzet’s board is a major endorsement of the vision and strength of our management team, and we’re fortunate to have her wisdom and governance experience to help guide the company through its expansion phrase.”

Howie is an experienced chair, non-executive director and company secretary and has served on company boards for nearly 20 years, including for state government and not-for-profit organizations. She was previously Chief Executive Officer of The CEO Institute (New South Wales) and CEO of a major Chamber of Commerce in Australia. A graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD), in her early career Howie was a senior regional public relations manager with The Coca-Cola Company. Her expertise lies in governance, building organizations and mentoring leaders in modern, fast-paced environments. A resident of Sydney, Australia, Howie travels frequently to New York for business and family.

About Azzet, Inc.

Azzet is a global marketplace for investment opportunities and premium assets. Azzet connects investors, executives, brokers, agents, dealers and other key decision-makers with investment opportunities and informative content across key asset classes including real estate, businesses, yachts, cars, private equity, investment products and other alternative investments. Members can self-publish and share content, create marketplace listings, and engage directly with influential peers worldwide. Joining Azzet is free and all profiles are verified, making high-value connections and opportunities more accessible than ever. The platform went live in 2024 and has attracted visitors from more than 160 countries to its marketplace listings and pay-wall free editorial content. The business provides agents, brokers, dealers and private sellers the opportunity to obtain global exposure for investment opportunities and premium assets across all major asset types. The business is presently scaling up its marketplace, user-base and editorial team ahead of its global rollout. To learn more or join the global Azzet community, visit www.azzet.com

FIND + FOLLOW

Web | LinkedIn | Facebook

MEDIA CONTACT

Laura Hall, pr@azzet.com, +917.544.6344

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba66723c-f32c-4d8f-93a4-6874f49780d8

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.