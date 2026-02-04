HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding Completes Successful Builder’s Sea Trials of John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division has successfully completed builder’s sea trials of John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), the second Gerald R. Ford-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

Kennedy returned to NNS after testing important ship systems and components at sea for the first time.

“Taking Kennedy to sea is a testament to the grit and determination of the world’s finest shipbuilders,” said Derek Murphy, NNS vice president of new construction aircraft carrier programs. “Our nation is depending on us to deliver these critical assets that will protect freedom around the world and we’re proud to see CVN 79 take another step toward joining the fleet.”

The sea trials brought together NNS shipbuilders, John F. Kennedy sailors and Navy personnel to execute the testing and demonstrate ship operations.

CVN 79 continues the legacy of highly capable nuclear-powered aircraft carrier platforms. Ford-class enhancements incorporated into the design support increased operational efficiency and reduced manning requirements. The Ford class also features a new nuclear power plant, and increased electrical power-generation capacity.

Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://hii.com/news/hiis-newport-news-shipbuilding-completes-successful-builders-sea-trials-of-john-f-kennedy-cvn-79/.

About HII

HII is America’s largest shipbuilder, delivering the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

HII on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/WeAreHII





Contact:

Todd Corillo

Todd.T.Corillo@hii-co.com

(757) 688-3220

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f21ea44-2b93-449c-977a-2d66480cafec