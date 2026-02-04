Pandora Annual Report 2025

Please find the Annual Report for 2025 enclosed.
Attachments
FY 2025 highlights In 2025, Pandora delivered organic revenue growth of 6% (guidance of 7-8%). This comprised of like-for-like (LFL) growth of 2% and network expansion & other of 4%.The EBIT...Read More
In accordance with section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, Pandora A/S hereby announces that BlackRock, Inc. has notified the company that it now holds 6,698,804 shares, corresponding to 8.47% of the...Read More