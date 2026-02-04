Amadeus Acquires Bitte to Power Private, Deterministic and Self-Improving Trading Agents

Road Town, Tortola, BVI, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amadeus Protocol, the AI-native Layer 1 for private, deterministic, self-improving agents, today announced the strategic acquisition of Bitte.ai (formerly Bitte Protocol / Mintbase) for $1.7 million paid in $AMA. The deal unifies Amadeus’ approach to developing infrastructure for private and deterministic agents, with Bitte’s battle-tested agentic trading product, user base and integrations.





Bitte brings a live, multi-chain network of 24,164 unique users, 2.85M+ messages across 344k+ chats, and 16,703 registered agents. The majority of these users are EVM-native, directly aligning with Amadeus’ initial go-to-market focus on prediction markets, DEXs and exchanges.

Amadeus is a high-performance Layer 1 that combines Useful Proof of Work (uPoW), turning mining into useful AI computation, with a deterministic agent runtime, on-chain learning history and Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs)-backed privacy pools. Together, these enable agents that are replayable, auditable, and privately executed at the base layer.



Since 2018, the Bitte (formerly Mintbase) team has been at the forefront of practical application development, pioneering digital asset solutions before the technology reached mainstream adoption. Their engineering pedigree includes groundbreaking implementations at major industry events such as NFT.NYC and Berlin Blockchain Week.



Bitte has spent years building consumer-facing Web3 applications and, more recently, agentic trading flows on top of DEXs and on-chain venues. With the acquisition, those ideas are being rebuilt as protocol-native agents on Amadeus.

“Bitte proved that users want to interact with agents to manage trades and build investment strategies,” said Leslie Kivit, Co-Founder of Amadeus. “We have now combined Bitte’s product, data and integrator network with Amadeus’ private and deterministic agent runtime. Every user on Amadeus will be able to run their own autonomous self-improving agent through simple text commands on every chain. For partners like exchanges and prediction markets, we offer an embedded agent that makes complex features accessible through natural conversation."

The integration focuses on three key pillars:

Unified Interface: Bitte’s workflow engine, UX components and lessons from 2.8M+ historical agent messages will be integrated into Amadeus. Amadeus Trading Fabric: Bitte’s existing exchange and DeFi connectors will plug into Amadeus as venue adapters, feeding a unified, CRDT-style orderbook. High-value Bitte agents will be re-implemented as deterministic agents with on-chain learning histories. Community: Bitte's partners, developers, and users will transition to the Amadeus ecosystem. The Agent Launchpad is live from today on bitte.ai. Additional agents and features will be released over the coming weeks. To accelerate adoption, Amadeus is waiving all deployment and usage fees for agents. Partners including decentralized exchanges and prediction markets can integrate Amadeus agents at no cost.

Effective immediately, all Bitte assets, intellectual property, and technology platforms will be integrated into Amadeus Protocol's broader innovation portfolio. The Amadeus team thanks the Bitte community, early supporters, and partners who made this milestone possible.

About Amadeus Protocol: Amadeus Protocol is the privacy settlement layer for agents. The network combines verifiable agent execution with privacy-preserving infrastructure, enabling agents that learn, adapt, and execute across multiple chains.



About Bitte.ai: Bitte.ai is an AI agent platform enabling users to deploy trading strategies through natural language. Since 2018, the team has built consumer blockchain applications serving artists, creators, and traders.



Useful Links:

Website: https://ama.one

X (Twitter): https://x.com/amadeusprotocol

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/Cus2RwrhXB

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.