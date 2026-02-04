Electronic Design Automation Market to Reach US$ 35.3 Billion by 2032 as AI, 5nm–3nm Nodes, and Automotive Chips Accelerate Demand | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electronic design automation market was valued at 15.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 35.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.75% from 2024 to 2032.

The semiconductor industry is heavily dependent on Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software, hardware, and services that facilitate automatic chip design, verification, and manufacture. The surging demand for the electronic design automation market stems from the escalating intricacy of integrated circuits (ICs) and high-level electronic device designs. For instance, advanced ICs now boast more than 10 billion transistors on average, which makes design verification much more difficult. As electronics become more sophisticated, the demand for accurate and efficient verification processes also increases. At the same time, it is driving demand for EDA tools that can handle these complicated designs with great precision in a short time by minimizing errors throughout development cycles too.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/electronic-design-automation-market

These modern EDA tools have also shortened the design cycle times by 30%, speeding up product development significantly. The global explosion of consumer and automotive electronics has led to rapid growth in the semiconductor space. For example, Europe leads globally in terms of market share in the provision of EDA tools, with more than 500 companies engaged in this field, together with semiconductor design.

Complex Simulations for Automotive Safety Boost Electronic Design Automation Market Growth

The automotive industry also affects the demand for the electronic design automation market quite a bit, especially with the advent of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and self-driving vehicles that require complicated engineering to satisfy stringent performance and safety requirements. For instance, it is necessary to conduct more than 1000 simulation runs on average to ensure that an ADAS system is safe and works properly. As a result, most leading semiconductor foundries have started concentrating on creating chips specifically created for these types of advanced automotive systems, while certain foundries are devoting as much as 20% of their design resources exclusively to automotive applications.

Semiconductor Innovation and Advanced Node Technologies Propel EDA Market Forward

The electronic design automation market is largely propelled by the robust growth in the semiconductor industry. The global semiconductor market was valued at US$ 601 billion in 2023, which is mainly attributed to augmented demand for consumer electronics, automotive applications, and IoT devices. 5G technology has also contributed significantly to this, as 5G chipsets are projected to generate US$ 23.5 billion in revenue by 2024. Moreover, the industry’s emphasis on miniaturization and advanced node technologies such as 5nm and 3nm processes is driving the need for sophisticated EDA tools. At the same time, AI applications are in increasing demand because the AI semiconductor market is predicted to hit US$ 15.3 billion in 2023.

With the continuous miniaturization of semiconductor technology nodes, design complexities are increasing and driving demand for the advanced electronic design automation market. By 2024, over 75% of semiconductor companies will have invested in AI-driven EDA tools to increase efficiency and accuracy. The automotive sector’s shift to self-driving cars is another driver, with the automotive semiconductor market expected to reach US$ 53 billion. Moreover, the HPC chip market, worth US$ 44 billion by the end of 2023, emphasizes the importance of EDA tools.

Also, the growth in consumer electronics is further fueled by smart home products and wearable technology, which increases the demand for advanced semiconductor designs. The overall size of the Consumer Electronics market is expected to grow tremendously, hitting US$ 1.1 trillion by 2023, with a significant percentage being contributed by the smart devices. This will translate into a 30% rise in AI and Machine Learning incorporation into consumer electronics, thereby necessitating EDA tools that can accommodate AI-driven complexities during design phases. EDA tools are therefore critical to supporting semiconductor industry growth and innovation, as this combination implies.

Semiconductor IP Adoption Accelerates as Reusable Components Streamline Chip Development

The solution segment of the Electronic Design Automation market, which includes Computer-aided Engineering (CAE), Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP), PCB (Printed Circuit Board), and MCM (Multi-chip Module), and IC Physical Design and Verification, is outpacing the services segment in revenue generation primarily due to its complete and scalable offerings. In 2023, the segment generated more than 73.41% market revenue. The inherent value of these solutions lies in their ability to significantly enhance design efficiency and accuracy, which is indispensable for the rapid innovation cycles in technology. For instance, the implementation of CAE tools can decrease design iterations by up to 40%, leading to substantial time and cost savings. Moreover, Semiconductor IP, which grew by 12% in market share last year, provides reusable design components that streamline development processes, further driving its adoption.

Also, the demand for advanced PCBs and MCMs has surged as devices become more complex and require higher levels of integration and functionality. The global PCB market alone is expected to reach $ 80 billion by 2024, reflecting a CAGR of 4.3%. This growth in the electronic design automation market is fueled by industries such as automotive and consumer electronics, which rely heavily on sophisticated PCB designs. Similarly, IC Physical Design and Verification tools are critical in ensuring that chips meet performance and power specifications, an area that saw a 15% increase in investment due to the rise of AI and machine learning applications. These tools also help in achieving first-time-right silicon, a crucial factor given the high costs associated with re-fabrication.

North America Dominates EDA Market as Innovation, Infrastructure, and Government Support Fuel Expansion

In 2023, North America took the lead as the largest revenue-generating region in the global electronic design automation market and accounted for almost 43.65% of total market share due to a number of key factors: its modern technological infrastructure, large presence of key industry players, and extensive research and development activities, among others. It is also a hub for some of the leading players in electronics manufacturing, namely Cadence Design Systems, Synopsys, and Mentor Graphics that have been able to secure their positions by way of consistent innovation and massive investments in research and development. The United States especially has a very well-developed semiconductor industry, which has led to such giants as Intel and Advanced Micro Devices demanding sophisticated Electronic Design Automation tools in order to maintain a competitive edge over other major chipmakers across the world, as well as stretch technology’s limits. Furthermore, this risingmarket is supported by established wireless infrastructures across North America, together with significant government financing, which makes it one of the principal regions for EDA.

Electronic Design Automation Market Major Players:

Aldec, Inc.

Altair

Auto Desk Inc.

Cadence Design Systems

HAMMERSPACE

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Nipon Data

Siemens

Silvaco Inc.

Synopsys, Inc.

Vennsa Technologies

Xilinx, Inc.

Zuken Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Offering

Solutions Computer-aided Engineering (CAE) Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) PCB (Printed Circuit Board) and MCM (Multi-chip Module) IC Physical Design and Verification

Services

By Deployment

On-Cloud

On-Premises

By Tool

Simulation Tools

Verification Tools

Design Tools

Ensuring Reliability (DFM) Tools

By End User

Automotive Industry

Healthcare Industry

Aerospace & Défense Industry

Telecom and Data Centre Industry

Consumer Electronics Industry

Industrial Sector

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

For more information about this report visit: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/electronic-design-automation-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

Follow us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube