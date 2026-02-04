Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Model Homes at Glenrock in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of three highly anticipated model homes at Glenrock, its newest luxury home community in Las Vegas. Located in the sought-after Summerlin master plan, Glenrock is a gated enclave of stunning single-family homes designed to redefine modern living. The public is invited to tour the new model homes and explore the community at 360 Talon Heights St. in Las Vegas.





Glenrock offers eight distinctive home designs ranging from 2,897 to over 4,500 square feet, with 3 to 5 bedrooms, up to 6.5 baths, and 3- to 4-car garages. These expansive home designs feature flexible spaces, lower-level walk-out terraces, and options such as multigenerational suites. Homes are priced from $1.58 million.

"Glenrock represents the pinnacle of luxury living in Las Vegas," said Janet Love, Division President of Toll Brothers in Las Vegas. "We are excited to unveil our elegantly designed model homes, which showcase the exceptional craftsmanship and outstanding personalization options for which Toll Brothers is known."

The community’s exclusive location in Summerlin’s Grand Park Village offers residents access to miles of walking trails, parks, and outdoor recreation, as well as proximity to fine dining, shopping, and highly rated private schools. The serene setting includes a private community park, event lawn, fire pit, two private walking paseos, and scenic views, creating an ideal backdrop for relaxation and connection with neighbors.





Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information and to schedule an appointment, call 855-700-8655 or visit TollBrothersLasVegas.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9edb254e-d9ae-4570-a94e-d203478fbab2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47095632-6672-48c2-8a27-b55effeb1eb5

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)