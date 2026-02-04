Optimove’s Positionless Marketing Wins Innovation of the Year at the European iGaming Awards

New York, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing and the #1 Player Engagement Solution for iGaming and sports betting operators, has won 2025 Innovation of the Year at the European iGaming Awards. The award honors Optimove’s Positionless Marketing Platform for delivering a step change in how iGaming marketing teams operate, removing execution barriers and setting a new benchmark for speed, autonomy, and performance. The European iGaming Awards specialize in recognizing innovation across the online gaming sector.

The Innovation of the Year category celebrates solutions that deliver meaningful, industry-wide advancement. Optimove was selected for fundamentally challenging the traditional, role-based marketing model and replacing it with a unified, AI-powered operating system that enables marketers to act independently and decisively, without reliance on data teams, developers, or creative bottlenecks.

Central to this innovation is Optimove’s Positionless Marketing Platform, which powers the entire marketing workflow through three core capabilities:

Data Power: Marketers can instantly uncover customer insights and audiences for precise targeting and hyper-personalization, without waiting for engineers or analysts

Creative Power: Marketers can instantly generate channel-ready assets like copy and visuals, without waiting for creative production cycles

Optimization Power: Campaigns continuously optimize themselves through automated journeys and testing, without waiting for manual analysis or approvals

Positionless Marketing frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.

“Most marketing teams still operate in an assembly line fashion. Ideas move from strategy to data to creative to execution, with handoffs at every step. Positionless Marketing changes that by removing those handoffs and giving marketers the ability to execute end to end,” said Pini Yakuel, Founder and CEO of Optimove.

In iGaming, Positionless Marketing has drastically slashed marketing execution time, with FDJ United cutting campaign execution from six weeks to one day and Caesars reducing campaign execution from 5 days to 5 minutes.

The award comes on the heels of product launches announced last month, including AI Content Decisioning, an OptiGenie AI agent that creates, tests, and optimizes marketing messages in real time, and Optimove Loyalty, a new solution designed to reduce bonus dependency through personalized, gamified engagement. Together, these launches further extend Optimove’s Positionless Marketing Platform and reinforce its focus on faster, more autonomous marketing execution.

By redefining how marketing teams operate, Optimove is not only advancing marketing technology, but setting a new execution standard for marketing.

About Optimove

For two years running, Optimove has been positioned as a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, recognized for its AI-driven decisioning, prescriptive insights, and proven ability to orchestrate thousands of personalized campaigns in real time across channels. AI-led marketing is a hallmark of Optimove’s visionary leadership.

By embedding AI directly into its platform as early as 2012, Optimove paved the way for today’s Positionless Marketing standard.Its Positionless Marketing Platform includes Optimove Engage and Orchestrate for cross-channel campaign decisioning and orchestration; Optimove Personalize, a digital personalization engine; and Optimove Gamify, a loyalty and gamification platform.

Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to streamline workflows from Insight to Creation and through Optimization. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.