Visionary Holdings Inc. Announces Resolution of Nasdaq Filing Deficiency and Confirmation of Continued Listing

MARKHAM, Ontario, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionary Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GV) (the “Company”), a high-growth technology company specializing in innovative software solutions for the aesthetic medicine industry and cutting-edge advancements in stem cell research, today announced that it has received two formal communications from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) relating to the Company’s periodic reporting status.

On January 27, 2026, the Company received a Staff Determination Letter from Nasdaq indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) due to the delayed filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 (the “Form 20-F”), and that, unless a hearing was timely requested, the Company’s securities would be subject to delisting.

In response, the Company promptly completed and filed its Form 20-F on January 28, 2026, resolving the only outstanding compliance issue. Although the report had been finalized and approved in advance of the January 26 deadline, technical delays related to the internal accreditation of administrative roles within the EDGAR system resulted in the filing being completed two days later than anticipated. On January 29, 2026, Nasdaq issued a compliance confirmation letter formally acknowledging that the Company now meets the requirements of Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) and that the matter is closed.

Frank Xiyong Hou, Chief Executive Officer of Visionary Holdings Inc., commented:

“We are pleased to have resolved this matter swiftly and to have received confirmation from Nasdaq that the Company remains in compliance with its continued listing obligations. While the delayed filing resulted from a technical issue involving EDGAR authorization and was not related to the Company’s financials or audit process, we take our disclosure responsibilities seriously and have implemented procedural safeguards to prevent recurrence.”

The Company remains focused on executing its strategic initiatives and maintaining the highest standards of financial reporting and corporate governance.

About Visionary Holdings Inc.

Visionary Holdings Inc., headquartered in Markham, Ontario, is a high-growth technology company specializing in innovative software solutions for the aesthetic medicine industry and cutting-edge advancements in stem cell research. By integrating cutting-edge technology with industrial resources, the Company aims to provide innovative solutions and high-quality services to a global market. Visionary Holdings continues to expand its footprint in the technology sector, seeking to deliver long-term value to its shareholders through strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve predictions, expectations, or other information about future events, including the Company’s ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions and the Company's ability to execute its business strategy. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.



