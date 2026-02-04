Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC)

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (“BlackRock” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TCPC) securities between November 6, 2024 and January 23, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (i) the Company’s investments were not being timely and/or appropriately valued; (ii) the Company’s efforts at portfolio restructuring were not effectively resolving challenged credits or improving the quality of the portfolio; (iii) as a result, the Company’s unrealized losses were understated; and (iv) consequently, the Company’s NAV was overstated.

The Complaint further alleges that on February 27, 2025, the Company revealed the number of portfolio companies on non-accrual status had more than doubled and that the Company’s NAV had fallen more than 22% year over year to $9.23 per share. Additionally, the Complaint alleges that despite this, the Company reported that its NAV was accurate at $9.23 per share, and that “the vast majority of [the Company’s] portfolio continued to perform well.” On this news, the Company’s stock price allegedly fell 9.6%.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of BlackRock should contact the Firm prior to the April 6, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .