Lumina Greenland to Nearly Double Mining Operations with New Equipment Delivery 

NUUK, Greenland, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumina Greenland announces delivery of new equipment to the Lumina mine 50 miles west of Kangerlussuaq. The mine is Greenland's only fully operational mine, operating 365 days per year.



This delivery is the first component of nearly $4 million USD that Lumina Global is investing in the Greenland mine over the next 12 months. This investment will nearly double Lumina’s capacity to meet increasing global demands. The equipment includes a new primary crusher that processes up to 400 tons of rock per hour. A mobile sorting screen handles up to 650 tons per hour, sorting by size and quality.



Lumina has received an expanded permit to increase production. The investment enables Lumina to supply more anorthosite, a high tech mineral which Lumina exports at levels of hundreds of thousands of tons worldwide. Across a wide span of industries and product manufacturing, the addition of anorthosite improves production processes, and well as the quality and strength of products, and is integral to the global green transition. Lumina is also developing rare earth mining opportunities.

Apart from our mine at Qaqortorsuaq in Greenland, Lumina has other mining operations in Julimes, Mexico, and offices in Nuuk, Greenland; Jeffersonville, Indiana in the U.S.; and Chihuahua, Mexico.

