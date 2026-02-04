MILLVILLE, NJ, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MILLVILLE, NJ - February 03, 2026 - -

Raritan Engineering Company, Inc. is drawing attention to long-standing marine sanitation challenges as the Miami International Boat Show takes place February 11–15, 2026, in Miami Beach, Florida, across the Miami Beach Convention Center, Pride Park, Herald Plaza, and surrounding waterfront locations. The annual event brings together boat owners, builders, and marine service professionals to examine onboard systems, equipment reliability, and long-term vessel performance. Raritan Engineering Company, Inc. will be available at Booth #MB7020 at the boat show.

According to Andrew Doole, President of U.S. Boat Shows at Informa Markets, the 2026 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show represents a significant evolution shaped by exhibitor and attendee feedback, with changes designed to improve how the industry experiences and evaluates marine products across categories (Informa Markets, December 1, 2025).

That emphasis on evaluation and real-world use has renewed attention on established marine equipment designs that address common service challenges rather than introducing added complexity.

Marine sanitation systems remain a practical concern during routine maintenance below deck, where limited access and the need to disconnect waste lines can increase the risk of spills and servicing errors. Engineering and government studies have consistently linked these service challenges, along with increased plumbing complexity, to higher rates of maintenance mistakes and sanitation compliance issues (Smith & Brown, Journal of Marine Engineering and Technology, 2014; Anderson et al., Ocean Engineering, Elsevier, 2012; U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center, Recreational Vessel Sanitation Compliance Study, 2011).

In this context, Raritan Engineering Company, Inc.'s macerator pump with integrated waste valve is a long-standing product designed to isolate the discharge line during maintenance. This approach reduces the need to manually drain hoses and reflects established engineering principles focused on service access and component isolation.

"This macerator has endured because it was engineered correctly from the start, with an integrated waste-valve design intended to limit waste movement during servicing and support consistent system operation under real-world marine conditions," said Kim Carrell, COO of Raritan Engineering Company, Inc.

Raritan Engineering Company, Inc. is participating in the Miami International Boat Show as part of the broader exhibitor community, engaging with industry professionals on marine sanitation system design and long-term service considerations.

Product specifications indicate that the macerator system is designed to support proper waste handling as part of an approved marine sanitation installation when installed and used in accordance with guidance.

As industry professionals convene in Miami Beach, Florida, discussions continue to focus on applying proven engineering principles to onboard systems that require regular servicing over long operating lives.

Beyond sanitation systems, Raritan Engineering Company, Inc. manufactures marine toilets, freshwater pumps, water heaters, and ice makers, emphasizing durability, service access, and long operational life for recreational and commercial vessels operating in demanding saltwater environments worldwide across diverse duty cycles globally.

Effective marine sanitation relies on designs that support consistent maintenance and responsible system management.

About Raritan Engineering Company, Inc.

Raritan Engineering Company, Inc. is a marine engineering and manufacturing company that designs and produces marine sanitation, plumbing, and onboard systems for recreational and commercial vessels. The company is recognized within the marine industry for its emphasis on dependable design, serviceability, and long-term performance in demanding marine environments.

