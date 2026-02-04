LOS ANGELES, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, the company that manufactures Invisalign clear aligners, invites board-certified Los Angeles orthodontist Ryan McComb, DMD, MS , to present at its national conference this month. Dr McComb, a Harvard School of Dental Medicine graduate, will draw on his 14-years of clinical experience prescribing the Invisalign system to more than 5,000 adult and child patients throughout the greater Los Angeles area.

Dr McComb, who holds board certification from the American Board of Orthodontics, operates orthodontic practices in Culver City and West Hollywood, with a third Los Angeles location planned for Santa Monica in summer 2026. His practices use Invisalign and clear aligners for 85 percent of treatments, reflecting broader shifts in how patients approach oral health.





What Is Invisalign and How Does It Work?

Invisalign treatment uses a series of custom-made clear aligners fabricated from Align Technology's SmartTrack material. Unlike traditional braces with brackets and wires, Invisalign aligners are removable and designed to move teeth incrementally through a planned sequence, according to the company’s methodology.

Dr McComb's presentation addresses common patient questions about Invisalign cost, treatment timelines, and Invisalign vs braces. Between their West Hollywood and Culver City clinics, McComb Orthodontics conducts over 1,300 consultations annually, and will share anonymized data on clear aligner outcomes.

"What is our actual treatment time versus the treatment time that we predicted? My goal is how can we get that to zero—or how can we get that to be negative, meaning we're actually on average finishing early," says Dr Ryan McComb.

Invisalign Treatment Timelines: What Los Angeles Patients Should Know

For patients evaluating Invisalign providers in Los Angeles, treatment timeline is a common concern. Dr McComb shared specific operational metrics that consumers can use as benchmarks when comparing orthodontists.

His practices maintain a 13-day turnaround from initial scanning to aligner delivery, the time between a patient's records appointment and when their first Invisalign aligners arrive at the office. Patients considering Invisalign treatment may want to ask prospective providers about their typical scan-to-delivery timeline.

Dr McComb also addresses what happens when Invisalign treatment extends beyond initial estimates. His practices track actual treatment time against predicted duration and currently finish cases an average of two months beyond the initial estimate. When patients exceed treatment time, Dr Ryan McComb adds his offices absorb those costs rather than billing patients.

"If they're six months over treatment time and we haven’t identified why, it's a systems issue," Dr McComb says. "It's not a patient issue."

Invisalign for Complex Cases: Expanders, Jaw Surgery, and Orthodontic Appliances

Dr McComb's presentation touches on the range of cases treatable with Invisalign and clear aligners. His practices use Invisalign Palatal Expanders for patients requiring arch expansion and coordinate Invisalign treatment with jaw surgery when indicated.

For patients weighing Invisalign versus braces, McComb notes that approximately 15 percent of cases at his practices still receive traditional braces, typically when patient preference or specific clinical factors favor brackets and wires.

The practices also use Align Technology's continuous monitoring platform, which allows remote tracking of Invisalign treatment progress. McComb says this virtual care option serves patients who travel frequently or live outside Southern California, as well as those who benefit from additional compliance support.

Invisalign Retainers and Long-Term Care

Retention after orthodontic treatment—whether with Invisalign or braces—affects long-term results. Dr McComb discusses his practices' use of Vivera retainers, a retention product made by Align Technology using the same digital workflow as Invisalign aligners.

His orthodontic clinics offer a retainer subscription program that delivers replacement retainers annually, addressing the reality that retainers wear out or get lost over time. Dr McComb presents this as one example of how Invisalign's digital infrastructure supports ongoing patient care beyond active treatment.

Board Certification: What It Means for Invisalign Patients

When selecting an orthodontist for Invisalign treatment in Los Angeles and beyond, patients can look for board certification from the American Board of Orthodontics. Board-certified orthodontists have completed voluntary examination beyond residency requirements, demonstrating peer-reviewed clinical competence.

Dr McComb completed his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree at Harvard School of Dental Medicine and his orthodontic residency at UCLA, where he also earned a Master of Science in oral biology. He began incorporating Invisalign into his practice in 2018 and reached his 5,000th Invisalign case in 2025.

Finding an Invisalign Provider in Los Angeles

McComb Orthodontics operates locations in West Hollywood and Culver City, serving patients from surrounding Los Angeles neighborhoods including Venice Beach, Brentwood, Santa Monica, Beverly Grove, and the Fairfax District. The practices offer Invisalign, Invisalign for teens, traditional braces, ceramic braces, and clear aligners, coordinating with referring dentists on airway-focused and jaw-growth-conscious treatment planning.

Patients evaluating Invisalign treatment in Los Angeles may consider asking providers about board certification status, Invisalign case volume and experience level, typical treatment timelines and scan-to-delivery turnaround, policies when treatment extends beyond estimates, and coordination with general dentists.

