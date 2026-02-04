Tyson Group Secures Top 20 Sales Training Provider Status with Data-Driven and AI-Powered Solutions

DUBLIN, Ohio, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Group has been named to the 2026 Training Industry Top 20 Sales Training and Enablement Companies list, a prestigious recognition that reflects its innovation, measurable client impact, and continued leadership in the sales training space. This honor marks a significant milestone in Tyson Group’s journey, fueled by its commitment to engineering performance-driven sales organizations through data and discipline.

Selection to the Top 20 list was based on several key criteria, including the scope and quality of offerings, innovation and market impact, client relationships, and overall business growth trajectory.

“This year’s Top 20 Sales Training Companies are setting the pace through innovation in AI-driven coaching, immersive solutions and analytics-based learning,” said Jalen Banks, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. “By combining adaptive learning approaches, timely enablement and emerging technologies, these organizations are equipping sales teams to keep up with shifting buyer expectations and a rapidly changing market.”

At the core of Tyson Group’s approach is Sales Team Science™, a proprietary framework that evaluates sales organizations across six performance drivers: Leadership, Management, Talent, Methodology, Process, and Enablement. The centerpiece of this model is the Sales Team Science Diagnostic, a 160-point assessment tool that leverages over 750,000 validated data points to uncover misalignments and performance gaps, enabling the delivery of customized training programs tied directly to business outcomes.

Tyson Group’s impact is further amplified through Sagey AI, its proprietary AI-powered coaching platform that delivers real-time, context-aware training reinforcement through platforms like Slack, Microsoft Teams, and SMS. Sagey AI brings methodology and execution into the flow of work, allowing sales professionals to access strategic guidance and reinforcement at critical deal moments.

“This award reflects what we’ve always believed: training should be engineered for results,” said Lance Tyson, President and CEO of Tyson Group. “We’re proud that our data-driven approach and real-time coaching technology are helping sales teams not only adapt to change, but outperform in high-stakes environments. This recognition belongs to our team and the clients who put their trust in us every day.”

This Top 20 distinction follows Tyson Group’s third consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000 list and multiple awards for sales consulting excellence. With a client portfolio spanning professional sports, manufacturing, healthcare, technology, and financial services, Tyson Group continues to set a new standard for sales training that delivers measurable results.

About Tyson Group

Tyson Group offers expert sales consulting and training customized to each organization’s unique needs, cultivating talent that produces measurable results. With experience advising on multi-billion-dollar negotiations, developing elite sales teams, and installing proven sales processes for some of the largest brands in the world, Tyson Group is frequently sought out for its ability to drive growth and accelerate performance.