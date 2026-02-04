VCI Global Disposes of Fintech Business Credilab via Management Buyout Valued at US$43.74 Million; Advances AI-Native Capital Platform Strategy

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the “Company”) today announced progress on its strategic restructuring, including an agreement to dispose of its fintech subsidiary, Credilab Sdn Bhd (“Credilab”), through a management buyout at an enterprise valuation of approximately US$43.74 million, representing 1.1× net tangible assets (NTA).

The transaction is being settled through a combination of cash and shares and is subject to customary closing conditions. Upon completion, VCI Global will retain a 30% equity interest in Credilab, enabling the Company to participate in future value creation while removing the requirement for ongoing capital support.

The disposal represents a key milestone in VCI Global’s portfolio optimisation and capital reallocation strategy, as the Company accelerates its transition into an AI-Native capital and innovation platform focused on scalable, asset-light businesses with stronger long-term return profiles.

Credilab operates within a capital-intensive fintech lending environment that requires sustained balance-sheet funding and regulatory capital to support growth. While Credilab remains operational, its funding profile and capital demands are no longer aligned with VCI Global’s strategic priorities.

Following completion, VCI Global will sharpen execution across its core growth verticals, including AI infrastructure and robotics, real-world assets (RWA), clean energy, automotive, and advanced mobility, as well as the scaling of investee companies through capital markets expertise and AI innovation.

The transaction is expected to enhance return on invested capital, improve cash-flow discipline, and increase management focus across the Company’s high-growth, AI-enabled platforms, while preserving exposure to potential future upside through its retained equity interest.

“This transaction reflects disciplined capital management. By monetising Credilab at a premium to NTA while retaining a minority stake, we strengthen our balance sheet and redeploy capital toward scalable, AI-driven platforms,” said Zhi Feng Ang, Chief Financial Officer of VCI Global.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) is an AI-native operating platform designed to scale and optimize businesses through centralized intelligence, data, and capital discipline.

The Company operates a platform-based model in which subsidiaries, affiliates, and portfolio companies plug into VCI Global’s centralized AI, data, governance, and capital allocation systems, enabling faster execution, improved capital efficiency, and scalable growth across multiple industries.

VCI Global’s platform centralizes AI-enabled execution, standardized KPI frameworks, financial and governance controls, and strategic capital allocation, while operating businesses focus on revenue generation, customer relationships, and local execution.

The Company maintains exposure across advisory, AI, and digital infrastructure, digital assets, energy, automotive, and consumer sectors, and continuously evaluates opportunities to scale, spin off, divest, or discontinue businesses based on performance, scalability, and return on capital.

VCI Global’s platform-centric approach is designed to enhance productivity, improve IPO readiness, and unlock long-term value through disciplined growth and selective capital deployment.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

