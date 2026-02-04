REMINDER: Plug Power to Hold Adjourned Special Meeting of Stockholders Tomorrow February 5, 2026

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the hydrogen economy, reminds stockholders that its previously announced Special Meeting of Stockholders will be held tomorrow, Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Stockholders of record as of December 12, 2025 remain eligible to participate.

Join the call:

Thursday, February 5, 2026

10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Virtual meeting: https://east.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/vsm/web?pvskey=PLUG2026SM

https://east.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/vsm/web?pvskey=PLUG2026SM Dial-In Access: Participant Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 450-5216 / Participant International Dial-In: 1 (929) 209-7680





Stockholders attending the virtual meeting will be able to vote and submit questions in real time. Participants should have their 16-digit control number from their proxy materials to access the meeting.

Important Additional Information and Where to Find It



Plug has filed a definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in connection with the Special Meeting. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY because they contain important information about the matters to be voted on at the Special Meeting. Stockholders may obtain copies of these documents free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or on Plug’s website at www.plugpower.com.

Participants in the Solicitation



The Company and its directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company’s stockholders in connection with the Special Meeting. Information about the Company’s directors and executive officers is outlined in the definitive proxy statement for the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on June 9, 2025, and information about their ownership of Plug’s stock is outlined in the definitive proxy statement for the Special Meeting filed with the SEC on December 12, 2025.

