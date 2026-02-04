Bank of the James Announces Fourth Quarter, Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Bank of the James Reports 2025 Net Income of $9.02 Million; Record Annual Earnings; Improved Metrics

 | Source: Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc.

LYNCHBURG, Va., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:BOTJ), the parent company of Bank of the James (the “Bank”), a full-service commercial and retail bank, and Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Inc. (“PWW”), an SEC-registered investment advisor, today announced unaudited results of operations for the three-and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2025. The Bank serves Region 2000 (the greater Lynchburg metropolitan statistical area) and the Blacksburg, Buchanan, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Nellysford, Roanoke, and Wytheville, Virginia markets.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Highlights

  • Record annual earnings of $9.02 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, an increase of $1.08 million, or 13.6%, from $7.94 million in 2024. Earnings per share increased to $1.99 from $1.75, representing a 13.6% improvement.
  • Fourth quarter net income was $2.72 million, compared to $1.62 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Fourth quarter earnings per share were $0.60 compared to $0.36 in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Total assets increased to $1.04 billion at December 31, 2025, up $59.78 million, or 6.1%, from $979.24 million at December 31, 2024.
  • Loans, net of allowance for credit losses, increased to $661.36 million at December 31, 2025, up $24.81 million, or 3.9%, from $636.55 million at December 31, 2024.
  • Total deposits increased to $937.13 million at December 31, 2025, up $54.73 million, or 6.2%, from $882.40 million at December 31, 2024, driven by growth in core deposits.
  • Net interest income increased 11.1% to $8.54 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, up from $7.69 million a year earlier. For the full year 2025, net interest income increased 12.2% to $32.81 million from $29.24 million in 2024.
  • Net interest margin for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was 3.44% compared with 3.18% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, net interest margin was 3.39% compared to 3.11% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.
  • Interest expense decreased 12.1% in the fourth quarter of 2025 to $3.47 million from $3.95 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year, interest expense declined 10.1% to $13.85 million from $15.41 million, driven by lower deposit costs and the retirement of capital notes.
  • Efficiency ratio (non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income) improved to 70.81% in the fourth quarter of 2025 from 82.62% in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year, the efficiency ratio improved to 77.17% from 79.11% for the prior year, as revenue growth of 9.7% outpaced expense growth of 7.0%.
  • Wealth management fees from PWW increased 10.4% to $5.35 million in 2025 from $4.84 million in 2024, contributing approximately $0.38 per share to earnings.
  • Stockholders’ equity increased to $80.05 million at December 31, 2025 from $64.87 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of 23.4%. Book value per share rose to $17.62 from $14.28.
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision income increased to $3.76 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $2.00 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. For full year 2025, pre-tax, pre-provision income was $11.1 million, compared to $9.27 million for 2024, an increase of 19.9%.

Fourth Quarter, Full Year 2025 Operational Review

Robert R. Chapman III, CEO of the Bank, commented: “We had record annual earnings of $9.02 million in 2025, up 13.6% from 2024. Margin improved as we managed deposit pricing and loan yields, and interest expense declined after we retired approximately $10.05 million in capital notes earlier in the year. Fourth-quarter noninterest expense also declined as we reduced data processing costs and professional fees. We will carry that same focus on pricing, costs, and credit into 2026.”

Mike Syrek, President of the Bank added: “On the expense side, vendor renegotiations and lower professional fees reduced fourth-quarter noninterest expense, and we expect those savings to continue into 2026. Our efficiency ratio improved dramatically throughout the year, reflecting the progress we’ve made on the expense side. Continuing to improve efficiency remains a key focus in 2026.”

Net interest income, for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $8.54 million, up 11.1% from $7.69 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year 2025, net interest income grew $3.57 million, or 12.2%, to $32.81 million from $29.24 million in 2024.

Total interest income was $12.01 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with $11.64 million a year earlier. For the full year 2025, total interest income rose to $46.66 million from $44.64 million in 2024. Quarter-to-date and year-to-date growth was driven largely by higher rates on variable-rate commercial loans and the origination of new loans at current market rates.

Total interest expense in the fourth quarter of 2025 declined 12.1% to $3.47 million compared with $3.95 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year 2025, total interest expense declined to $13.85 million from $15.41 million in the prior year. Lower interest expense in both periods primarily reflected the moderately easing rate environment, the Bank’s active management of deposit pricing, and the retirement of approximately $10.05 million in capital notes at the end of the second quarter of 2025.

Net interest margin and interest spread improved during the past year as loan yields remained aligned with the interest rate environment and the Bank controlled deposit costs and borrowings. Net interest margin of 3.44% in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased from both the second and third quarters of 2025.

Noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $4.33 million compared with $3.82 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 13.3%. Noninterest income for the full year 2025 was $15.85 million compared with $15.14 million in 2024, an increase of 4.7%. Most noninterest income in both periods came from gains on sale of loans held for sale by our mortgage division, wealth management fees generated by PWW, and service charges, fees and commissions from commercial treasury services and debit card activity. Growth in management fees generated by PWW resulted from an increase in assets under management.

Noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $9.11 million compared with $9.50 million a year earlier, a decrease of 4.2%. The improvement reflects reduced data processing costs from successful vendor negotiations and lower professional fees.

For the full year 2025, noninterest expense was $37.55 million compared with $35.11 million in 2024. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to increased salaries and employee benefits, including the addition of revenue-generating employees and new banking facilities in strategic locations, partially offset by reductions in data processing.

Balance Sheet: Asset Growth

Total assets were $1.04 billion at December 31, 2025 compared with $979.24 million at December 31, 2024. The increase was due primarily to growth in loans and securities available-for-sale.

Syrek commented: “We finished 2025 with over $1 billion in assets, supported by loan and deposit growth. Net loans increased 3.9% year over year, and the allowance for credit losses ended the year at $6.45 million. We were able to grow loans without compromising our credit standards.”

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses, were $661.36 million at December 31, 2025 compared with $636.55 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of $24.81 million, or 3.9%. The allowance for credit losses was $6.45 million at December 31, 2025 and $7.04 million at December 31, 2024.

Total deposits were $937.13 million at December 31, 2025 compared with $882.40 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of $54.73 million, or 6.2%. Core deposits (noninterest bearing demand deposits, NOW, money market and savings) were $701.80 million compared with $651.90 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of $49.90 million, or 7.7%, driven by growth in lower-cost core deposits.

Stockholders’ equity rose to $80.05 million at December 31, 2025 from $64.87 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of 23.4%. Retained earnings increased to $50.01 million at December 31, 2025 from $42.80 million at December 31, 2024. Book value per share rose to $17.62 at December 31, 2025 from $14.28 at December 31, 2024, reflecting both retained earnings growth and improved valuations in the Company’s available-for-sale investment portfolio as market interest rates declined.

About the Company

Bank of the James, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. opened for business in July 1999 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia. The Bank currently services customers in Virginia from offices located in Altavista, Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Blacksburg, Buchanan, Charlottesville, Forest, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Lynchburg, Madison Heights, Nellysford, Roanoke, Rustburg, and Wytheville. The Bank offers full investment and insurance services through its BOTJ Investment Services division and BOTJ Insurance, Inc. subsidiary. The Bank provides mortgage loan origination through Bank of the James Mortgage, a division of Bank of the James. The Company provides investment advisory services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Inc., an SEC-registered investment advisor. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. common stock is listed under the symbol “BOTJ” on the NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC. Additional information on the Company is available at: www.bankofthejames.bank.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “plan” and similar expressions and variations thereof identify certain of such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (the “Company”) undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to, competition, general economic conditions, potential changes in interest rates, changes in the value of real estate securing loans made by the Bank, as well as geopolitical conditions. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT: Eric J. Sorenson, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Bank, (434) 846-2000.

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOLLOW

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

 (unaudited)  
Assets12/31/2025 12/31/2024
    
Cash and due from banks$28,538  $23,287 
Federal funds sold 55,937   50,022 
Total cash and cash equivalents 84,475   73,309 
    
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $3,315 as of December 31, 2025 and $3,170 as of December 31, 2024) net of allowance for credit losses of $0 as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 3,590   3,606 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 214,128   187,916 
Restricted stock, at cost 1,828   1,821 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $6,450 as of December 31, 2025 and $7,044 as of December 31, 2024 661,357   636,552 
Loans held for sale 3,472   3,616 
Premises and equipment, net 19,132   19,313 
Interest receivable 3,380   3,065 
Cash value - bank owned life insurance 23,676   22,907 
Customer relationship intangible 6,164   6,725 
Goodwill 2,054   2,054 
Other assets 15,768   18,360 
Total assets$1,039,024  $979,244 
    
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   
    
Deposits   
Noninterest bearing demand$131,456  $129,692 
NOW, money market and savings 570,345   522,208 
Time 235,328   230,504 
Total deposits 937,129   882,404 
    
Capital notes, net -   10,048 
Other borrowings 8,796   9,300 
Interest payable 1,167   722 
Other liabilities 11,884   11,905 
Total liabilities$958,976  $914,379 
    
Stockholders’ equity   
Common stock $2.14 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding   
4,543,338 as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024$9,723  $9,723 
Additional paid-in-capital 35,253   35,253 
Retained earnings 50,009   42,804 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,937)  (22,915)
Total stockholders’ equity$80,048  $64,865 
    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$1,039,024  $979,244 


Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

 For the Three Months For the Twelve Months
 Ended December 31, Ended December 31,
Interest Income2025
  2024   2025   2024 
Loans$9,515 $9,130  $37,254  $34,505 
Securities       
US Government and agency obligations 579  403   2,121   1,471 
Mortgage backed securities 395  407   1,545   2,381 
Municipals - taxable 397  299   1,393   1,171 
Municipals - tax exempt 53  18   135   73 
Dividends 35  36   98   95 
Corporates 123  136   530   543 
Interest bearing deposits 159  147   559   775 
Federal Funds sold 756  1,060   3,020   3,629 
Total interest income 12,012  11,636   46,655   44,643 
        
        
Interest Expense       
Deposits       
NOW, money market savings 1,170  1,310   4,949   5,455 
Time Deposits 2,144  2,442   8,282   9,173 
Finance leases 15  18   65   76 
Other borrowings 145  98   389   376 
Capital notes -  82   163   327 
Total interest expense 3,474  3,950   13,848   15,407 
        
Net interest income 8,538  7,686   32,807   29,236 
        
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 266  (71)  (35)  (655)
        
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 8,272  7,757   32,842   29,891 
        
        
Noninterest income       
Gains on sale of loans held for sale 1,185  968   4,853   4,494 
Service charges, fees and commissions 1,271  1,073   4,273   4,003 
Wealth management fees 1,430  1,260   5,347   4,843 
Life insurance income 197  190   770   721 
Income from SBIC fund 228  334   506   934 
Other 14  11   76   80 
Gain on sales of available-for-sale securities -  (20)  27   62 
Total noninterest income 4,325  3,816   15,852   15,137 
        
Noninterest expenses       
Salaries and employee benefits 5,310  5,038   20,960   19,294 
Occupancy 546  471   2,136   1,964 
Equipment 744  620   2,765   2,499 
Supplies 168  145   631   542 
Professional and other outside expense 773  1,226   3,967   3,351 
Data processing 503  825   2,487   3,177 
Marketing 183  287   867   768 
Credit expense 239  204   904   816 
FDIC insurance expense 124  112   518   441 
Amortization of intangibles 140  140   560   560 
Other 378  435   1,754   1,693 
Total noninterest expenses 9,108  9,503   37,549   35,105 
        
Income before income taxes 3,489  2,070   11,145   9,923 
        
Income tax expense 766  452   2,123   1,979 
        
Net Income$2,723 $1,618  $9,022  $7,944 
        
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 4,543,338  4,543,338   4,543,338   4,543,338 
        
Net income per common share - basic and diluted$0.60 $0.36  $1.99  $1.75 


Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data
Unaudited

Selected Data:Three
months
ending
Dec 31,
2025		Three
months
ending
Dec 31,
2024		ChangeYear
to
date
Dec 31,
2025		Year
to
date
Dec 31,
2024		Change
Interest income$12,012$11,636  3.23%$46,655 $44,643  4.51%
Interest expense 3,474 3,950  -12.05% 13,848  15,407  -10.12%
Net interest income 8,538 7,686  11.09% 32,807  29,236  12.21%
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 266 (71) -474.65% (35) (655) -94.66%
Noninterest income 4,325 3,816  13.34% 15,852  15,137  4.72%
Noninterest expense 9,108 9,503  -4.16% 37,549  35,105  6.96%
Income taxes 766 452  69.47% 2,123  1,979  7.28%
Net income$2,723$1,618  68.29%$9,022 $7,944  13.58%
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 4,543,338 4,543,338  -  4,543,338  4,543,338  - 
Net income per share – basic and diluted$0.60$0.36 $0.24 $1.99 $1.75 $0.24 


Balance Sheet at
period end:		Dec 31,
2025		Dec 31,
2024		ChangeDec 31,
2024		Dec 31,
2023		Change
Loans, net$661,357$636,552 3.90%$636,552$601,921 5.75%
Loans held for sale 3,472 3,616 -3.98% 3,616 1,258 187.44%
Total debt securities 217,718 191,522 13.68% 191,522 220,132 -13.00%
Total deposits 937,129 882,404 6.20% 882,404 878,459 0.45%
Stockholders’ equity 80,048 64,865 23.41% 64,865 60,039 8.04%
Total assets 1,039,024 979,244 6.10% 979,244 969,371 1.02%
Shares outstanding 4,543,338 4,543,338 -  4,543,338 4,543,338 - 
Book value per share$17.62$14.28$3.34 $14.28$13.21$1.07 


Daily averages:Three
months
ending
Dec 31,
2025		Three
months
ending
Dec 31,
2024		ChangeYear
to
date
Dec 31,
2025		Year
to
date
Dec 31,
2024		Change
Loans$661,581$642,1973.02%$654,835$623,7694.98%
Loans held for sale 4,011 3,61211.05% 3,271 3,494-6.38%
Total securities (book value) 230,940 218,6805.61% 225,002 232,992-3.43%
Total deposits 942,040 920,6552.32% 921,488 901,4492.22%
Stockholders’ equity 77,770 68,56313.43% 71,133 62,57513.68%
Interest earning assets 988,760 963,5122.62% 969,433 939,9003.14%
Interest bearing liabilities 815,834 801,8121.75% 801,692 783,0032.39%
Total assets 1,043,521 1,021,5472.15% 1,020,156 995,7382.45%


Financial Ratios:Three
months
ending
Dec 31,
2025		Three
months
ending
Dec 31,
2024		ChangeYear
to
date
Dec 31,
2025		Year
to
date
Dec 31,
2024		Change
Return on average assets1.04%0.63%0.41 0.88%0.80%0.08 
Return on average equity13.89%9.39%4.50 12.68%12.70%(0.02)
Net interest margin3.44%3.18%0.26 3.39%3.11%0.26 
Efficiency ratio70.81%82.62%(11.81)77.17%79.11%(1.94)
Average equity to average assets7.45%6.71%0.74 6.97%6.28%0.69 


Allowance for credit losses:Three
months
ending
Dec 31,
2025		Three
months
ending
Dec 31,
2024		ChangeYear
to
date
Dec 31,
2025		Year
to
date
Dec 31,
2024		Change
Beginning balance$6,298 $7,078 -11.02%$7,044 $7,412 -4.96%
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses* 352  (39)-1002.56% (166) (533)-68.86%
Charge-offs (203) - N/A (447) (84)432.14%
Recoveries 3  5 -40.00% 19  249 -92.37%
Ending balance 6,450  7,044 -8.43% 6,450  7,044 -8.43%
* does not include provision for or recovery of unfunded loan commitment liability    


Nonperforming assets:Dec 31,
2025		Dec 31,
2024		ChangeDec 31,
2024		Dec 31,
2023		Change
Total nonperforming loans$1,704$1,6403.90%$1,640$391319.44%
Other real estate owned - -N/A - -N/A
Total nonperforming assets 1,704 1,6403.90% 1,640 391319.44%


Asset quality ratios:Dec 31,
2025		Dec 31,
2024		ChangeDec 31,
2024		Dec 31,
2023		Change
Nonperforming loans to total loans0.26%0.25%0.01 0.25%0.06%0.19 
Allowance for credit losses for loans to total loans0.97%1.09%(0.12)1.09%1.22%(0.13)
Allowance for credit losses for loans to nonperforming loans378.52%429.51%(50.99)429.51%1895.65%(1,466.14)

Recommended Reading