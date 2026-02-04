Bank of the James Announces Fourth Quarter, Full Year 2025 Financial Results

LYNCHBURG, Va., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:BOTJ), the parent company of Bank of the James (the “Bank”), a full-service commercial and retail bank, and Pettyjohn, Wood & White, Inc. (“PWW”), an SEC-registered investment advisor, today announced unaudited results of operations for the three-and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2025. The Bank serves Region 2000 (the greater Lynchburg metropolitan statistical area) and the Blacksburg, Buchanan, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Nellysford, Roanoke, and Wytheville, Virginia markets.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Highlights

Record annual earnings of $9.02 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, an increase of $1.08 million, or 13.6%, from $7.94 million in 2024. Earnings per share increased to $1.99 from $1.75, representing a 13.6% improvement.

Fourth quarter net income was $2.72 million, compared to $1.62 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Fourth quarter earnings per share were $0.60 compared to $0.36 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total assets increased to $1.04 billion at December 31, 2025, up $59.78 million, or 6.1%, from $979.24 million at December 31, 2024.

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses, increased to $661.36 million at December 31, 2025, up $24.81 million, or 3.9%, from $636.55 million at December 31, 2024.

Total deposits increased to $937.13 million at December 31, 2025, up $54.73 million, or 6.2%, from $882.40 million at December 31, 2024, driven by growth in core deposits.

Net interest income increased 11.1% to $8.54 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, up from $7.69 million a year earlier. For the full year 2025, net interest income increased 12.2% to $32.81 million from $29.24 million in 2024.

Net interest margin for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was 3.44% compared with 3.18% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, net interest margin was 3.39% compared to 3.11% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Interest expense decreased 12.1% in the fourth quarter of 2025 to $3.47 million from $3.95 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year, interest expense declined 10.1% to $13.85 million from $15.41 million, driven by lower deposit costs and the retirement of capital notes.

Efficiency ratio (non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income) improved to 70.81% in the fourth quarter of 2025 from 82.62% in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year, the efficiency ratio improved to 77.17% from 79.11% for the prior year, as revenue growth of 9.7% outpaced expense growth of 7.0%.

Wealth management fees from PWW increased 10.4% to $5.35 million in 2025 from $4.84 million in 2024, contributing approximately $0.38 per share to earnings.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $80.05 million at December 31, 2025 from $64.87 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of 23.4%. Book value per share rose to $17.62 from $14.28.

Pre-tax, pre-provision income increased to $3.76 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $2.00 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. For full year 2025, pre-tax, pre-provision income was $11.1 million, compared to $9.27 million for 2024, an increase of 19.9%.

Fourth Quarter, Full Year 2025 Operational Review

Robert R. Chapman III, CEO of the Bank, commented: “We had record annual earnings of $9.02 million in 2025, up 13.6% from 2024. Margin improved as we managed deposit pricing and loan yields, and interest expense declined after we retired approximately $10.05 million in capital notes earlier in the year. Fourth-quarter noninterest expense also declined as we reduced data processing costs and professional fees. We will carry that same focus on pricing, costs, and credit into 2026.”

Mike Syrek, President of the Bank added: “On the expense side, vendor renegotiations and lower professional fees reduced fourth-quarter noninterest expense, and we expect those savings to continue into 2026. Our efficiency ratio improved dramatically throughout the year, reflecting the progress we’ve made on the expense side. Continuing to improve efficiency remains a key focus in 2026.”

Net interest income, for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $8.54 million, up 11.1% from $7.69 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year 2025, net interest income grew $3.57 million, or 12.2%, to $32.81 million from $29.24 million in 2024.

Total interest income was $12.01 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with $11.64 million a year earlier. For the full year 2025, total interest income rose to $46.66 million from $44.64 million in 2024. Quarter-to-date and year-to-date growth was driven largely by higher rates on variable-rate commercial loans and the origination of new loans at current market rates.

Total interest expense in the fourth quarter of 2025 declined 12.1% to $3.47 million compared with $3.95 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year 2025, total interest expense declined to $13.85 million from $15.41 million in the prior year. Lower interest expense in both periods primarily reflected the moderately easing rate environment, the Bank’s active management of deposit pricing, and the retirement of approximately $10.05 million in capital notes at the end of the second quarter of 2025.

Net interest margin and interest spread improved during the past year as loan yields remained aligned with the interest rate environment and the Bank controlled deposit costs and borrowings. Net interest margin of 3.44% in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased from both the second and third quarters of 2025.

Noninterest income in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $4.33 million compared with $3.82 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 13.3%. Noninterest income for the full year 2025 was $15.85 million compared with $15.14 million in 2024, an increase of 4.7%. Most noninterest income in both periods came from gains on sale of loans held for sale by our mortgage division, wealth management fees generated by PWW, and service charges, fees and commissions from commercial treasury services and debit card activity. Growth in management fees generated by PWW resulted from an increase in assets under management.

Noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $9.11 million compared with $9.50 million a year earlier, a decrease of 4.2%. The improvement reflects reduced data processing costs from successful vendor negotiations and lower professional fees.

For the full year 2025, noninterest expense was $37.55 million compared with $35.11 million in 2024. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to increased salaries and employee benefits, including the addition of revenue-generating employees and new banking facilities in strategic locations, partially offset by reductions in data processing.

Balance Sheet: Asset Growth

Total assets were $1.04 billion at December 31, 2025 compared with $979.24 million at December 31, 2024. The increase was due primarily to growth in loans and securities available-for-sale.

Syrek commented: “We finished 2025 with over $1 billion in assets, supported by loan and deposit growth. Net loans increased 3.9% year over year, and the allowance for credit losses ended the year at $6.45 million. We were able to grow loans without compromising our credit standards.”

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses, were $661.36 million at December 31, 2025 compared with $636.55 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of $24.81 million, or 3.9%. The allowance for credit losses was $6.45 million at December 31, 2025 and $7.04 million at December 31, 2024.

Total deposits were $937.13 million at December 31, 2025 compared with $882.40 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of $54.73 million, or 6.2%. Core deposits (noninterest bearing demand deposits, NOW, money market and savings) were $701.80 million compared with $651.90 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of $49.90 million, or 7.7%, driven by growth in lower-cost core deposits.

Stockholders’ equity rose to $80.05 million at December 31, 2025 from $64.87 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of 23.4%. Retained earnings increased to $50.01 million at December 31, 2025 from $42.80 million at December 31, 2024. Book value per share rose to $17.62 at December 31, 2025 from $14.28 at December 31, 2024, reflecting both retained earnings growth and improved valuations in the Company’s available-for-sale investment portfolio as market interest rates declined.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



(unaudited) Assets 12/31/2025 12/31/2024 Cash and due from banks $ 28,538 $ 23,287 Federal funds sold 55,937 50,022 Total cash and cash equivalents 84,475 73,309 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $3,315 as of December 31, 2025 and $3,170 as of December 31, 2024) net of allowance for credit losses of $0 as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 3,590 3,606 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 214,128 187,916 Restricted stock, at cost 1,828 1,821 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $6,450 as of December 31, 2025 and $7,044 as of December 31, 2024 661,357 636,552 Loans held for sale 3,472 3,616 Premises and equipment, net 19,132 19,313 Interest receivable 3,380 3,065 Cash value - bank owned life insurance 23,676 22,907 Customer relationship intangible 6,164 6,725 Goodwill 2,054 2,054 Other assets 15,768 18,360 Total assets $ 1,039,024 $ 979,244 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits Noninterest bearing demand $ 131,456 $ 129,692 NOW, money market and savings 570,345 522,208 Time 235,328 230,504 Total deposits 937,129 882,404 Capital notes, net - 10,048 Other borrowings 8,796 9,300 Interest payable 1,167 722 Other liabilities 11,884 11,905 Total liabilities $ 958,976 $ 914,379 Stockholders’ equity Common stock $2.14 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 4,543,338 as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 $ 9,723 $ 9,723 Additional paid-in-capital 35,253 35,253 Retained earnings 50,009 42,804 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,937 ) (22,915 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 80,048 $ 64,865 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,039,024 $ 979,244



Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

For the Three Months For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, Ended December 31, Interest Income 2025

2024 2025 2024 Loans $ 9,515 $ 9,130 $ 37,254 $ 34,505 Securities US Government and agency obligations 579 403 2,121 1,471 Mortgage backed securities 395 407 1,545 2,381 Municipals - taxable 397 299 1,393 1,171 Municipals - tax exempt 53 18 135 73 Dividends 35 36 98 95 Corporates 123 136 530 543 Interest bearing deposits 159 147 559 775 Federal Funds sold 756 1,060 3,020 3,629 Total interest income 12,012 11,636 46,655 44,643 Interest Expense Deposits NOW, money market savings 1,170 1,310 4,949 5,455 Time Deposits 2,144 2,442 8,282 9,173 Finance leases 15 18 65 76 Other borrowings 145 98 389 376 Capital notes - 82 163 327 Total interest expense 3,474 3,950 13,848 15,407 Net interest income 8,538 7,686 32,807 29,236 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 266 (71 ) (35 ) (655 ) Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 8,272 7,757 32,842 29,891 Noninterest income Gains on sale of loans held for sale 1,185 968 4,853 4,494 Service charges, fees and commissions 1,271 1,073 4,273 4,003 Wealth management fees 1,430 1,260 5,347 4,843 Life insurance income 197 190 770 721 Income from SBIC fund 228 334 506 934 Other 14 11 76 80 Gain on sales of available-for-sale securities - (20 ) 27 62 Total noninterest income 4,325 3,816 15,852 15,137 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 5,310 5,038 20,960 19,294 Occupancy 546 471 2,136 1,964 Equipment 744 620 2,765 2,499 Supplies 168 145 631 542 Professional and other outside expense 773 1,226 3,967 3,351 Data processing 503 825 2,487 3,177 Marketing 183 287 867 768 Credit expense 239 204 904 816 FDIC insurance expense 124 112 518 441 Amortization of intangibles 140 140 560 560 Other 378 435 1,754 1,693 Total noninterest expenses 9,108 9,503 37,549 35,105 Income before income taxes 3,489 2,070 11,145 9,923 Income tax expense 766 452 2,123 1,979 Net Income $ 2,723 $ 1,618 $ 9,022 $ 7,944 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 4,543,338 4,543,338 4,543,338 4,543,338 Net income per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.36 $ 1.99 $ 1.75



Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data

Unaudited

Selected Data: Three

months

ending

Dec 31,

2025 Three

months

ending

Dec 31,

2024 Change Year

to

date

Dec 31,

2025 Year

to

date

Dec 31,

2024 Change Interest income $ 12,012 $ 11,636 3.23 % $ 46,655 $ 44,643 4.51 % Interest expense 3,474 3,950 -12.05 % 13,848 15,407 -10.12 % Net interest income 8,538 7,686 11.09 % 32,807 29,236 12.21 % Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 266 (71 ) -474.65 % (35 ) (655 ) -94.66 % Noninterest income 4,325 3,816 13.34 % 15,852 15,137 4.72 % Noninterest expense 9,108 9,503 -4.16 % 37,549 35,105 6.96 % Income taxes 766 452 69.47 % 2,123 1,979 7.28 % Net income $ 2,723 $ 1,618 68.29 % $ 9,022 $ 7,944 13.58 % Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 4,543,338 4,543,338 - 4,543,338 4,543,338 - Net income per share – basic and diluted $ 0.60 $ 0.36 $ 0.24 $ 1.99 $ 1.75 $ 0.24





Balance Sheet at

period end: Dec 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Change Dec 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Change Loans, net $ 661,357 $ 636,552 3.90 % $ 636,552 $ 601,921 5.75 % Loans held for sale 3,472 3,616 -3.98 % 3,616 1,258 187.44 % Total debt securities 217,718 191,522 13.68 % 191,522 220,132 -13.00 % Total deposits 937,129 882,404 6.20 % 882,404 878,459 0.45 % Stockholders’ equity 80,048 64,865 23.41 % 64,865 60,039 8.04 % Total assets 1,039,024 979,244 6.10 % 979,244 969,371 1.02 % Shares outstanding 4,543,338 4,543,338 - 4,543,338 4,543,338 - Book value per share $ 17.62 $ 14.28 $ 3.34 $ 14.28 $ 13.21 $ 1.07





Daily averages: Three

months

ending

Dec 31,

2025 Three

months

ending

Dec 31,

2024 Change Year

to

date

Dec 31,

2025 Year

to

date

Dec 31,

2024 Change Loans $ 661,581 $ 642,197 3.02 % $ 654,835 $ 623,769 4.98 % Loans held for sale 4,011 3,612 11.05 % 3,271 3,494 -6.38 % Total securities (book value) 230,940 218,680 5.61 % 225,002 232,992 -3.43 % Total deposits 942,040 920,655 2.32 % 921,488 901,449 2.22 % Stockholders’ equity 77,770 68,563 13.43 % 71,133 62,575 13.68 % Interest earning assets 988,760 963,512 2.62 % 969,433 939,900 3.14 % Interest bearing liabilities 815,834 801,812 1.75 % 801,692 783,003 2.39 % Total assets 1,043,521 1,021,547 2.15 % 1,020,156 995,738 2.45 %





Financial Ratios: Three

months

ending

Dec 31,

2025 Three

months

ending

Dec 31,

2024 Change Year

to

date

Dec 31,

2025 Year

to

date

Dec 31,

2024 Change Return on average assets 1.04 % 0.63 % 0.41 0.88 % 0.80 % 0.08 Return on average equity 13.89 % 9.39 % 4.50 12.68 % 12.70 % (0.02 ) Net interest margin 3.44 % 3.18 % 0.26 3.39 % 3.11 % 0.26 Efficiency ratio 70.81 % 82.62 % (11.81 ) 77.17 % 79.11 % (1.94 ) Average equity to average assets 7.45 % 6.71 % 0.74 6.97 % 6.28 % 0.69





Allowance for credit losses: Three

months

ending

Dec 31,

2025 Three

months

ending

Dec 31,

2024 Change Year

to

date

Dec 31,

2025 Year

to

date

Dec 31,

2024 Change Beginning balance $ 6,298 $ 7,078 -11.02 % $ 7,044 $ 7,412 -4.96 % Provision for (recovery of) credit losses* 352 (39 ) -1002.56 % (166 ) (533 ) -68.86 % Charge-offs (203 ) - N/A (447 ) (84 ) 432.14 % Recoveries 3 5 -40.00 % 19 249 -92.37 % Ending balance 6,450 7,044 -8.43 % 6,450 7,044 -8.43 % * does not include provision for or recovery of unfunded loan commitment liability





Nonperforming assets: Dec 31,

2025 Dec 31,

2024 Change Dec 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Change Total nonperforming loans $ 1,704 $ 1,640 3.90 % $ 1,640 $ 391 319.44 % Other real estate owned - - N/A - - N/A Total nonperforming assets 1,704 1,640 3.90 % 1,640 391 319.44 %



