Mulvihill Premium Yield Fund Declares Monthly Fund Distribution for Its ETF Class

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: MPY) Mulvihill Premium Yield Fund has declared a monthly cash distribution for its ETF Class in the amount of $0.06400 per unit, payable on March 6, 2026 to unitholders of record on February 27, 2026.

