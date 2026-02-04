Astec Industries, Inc. Announces the Company’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Conference Call on February 25, 2026, at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited by Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) to participate in a conference call to review the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results.

Astec Industries, Inc. will be releasing the company’s fourth quarter and full year results to the wire service on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live call will begin on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Jaco van der Merwe, President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Harris, Chief Financial Officer, and Steve Anderson, Senior Vice President of Administration and Investor Relations, will host the call.

To access the call, dial (800) 715-9871 on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time for the call. International callers should dial +1 (646) 307-1963. You may also access a live webcast of the call by using the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/944430465

Webcast URL:

An archived webcast will be available for ninety days at www.astecindustries.com .

A replay of the call can be accessed through March 11, 2026, by dialing (800) 770-2030, or +1 (609) 800-9909 for international callers, Conference ID# 3662801. A transcript of the conference call will be made available under the Investor Relations section of the Astec Industries Inc. website within 5 business days after the call.

About ASTEC

Astec, (www.astecindustries.com), is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions that includes road building, asphalt and concrete plants, thermal and storage solutions; and Materials Solutions that include our aggregate processing equipment. Astec also operates a line of controls and automation products designed to deliver enhanced productivity through improved equipment performance.

Contact:

Steve Anderson

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

sanderson@astecindustries.com

+1 (423) 899-5898

