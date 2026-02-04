In HelloNation, Real Estate Expert Angi Oakes of Greenwood Shares How to Maximize Greenwood Home Value

GREENWOOD, Ind., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What if selling a home for top dollar didn’t require breaking the bank? That question is at the center of a HelloNation article that features practical seller tips from Real Estate Expert Angi Oakes of Oakes Realty Group in Greenwood, Indiana. The piece highlights how homeowners can increase the value of their Greenwood homes with strategic home updates and smart presentation, rather than costly renovations.

The HelloNation feature explains that many Greenwood homeowners assume major remodeling is needed to sell a home. However, real estate professionals like Oakes say targeted updates often bring better returns than large-scale projects. Focusing on smaller, intentional changes can help a home stand out in a crowded market without stretching the budget.

One key tip in the article is to use neutral paint colors. Using soft, modern tones throughout the living areas creates a clean, open backdrop that helps buyers picture their own lives in the home. Natural light paired with neutral walls can also make spaces feel brighter and larger, enhancing the home’s appeal.

The article also discusses simple kitchen updates as a cost-effective way to refresh a home. Rather than a full remodel, Oakes points to easy upgrades like new hardware, cabinet paint, or lighting fixtures. These small changes show care and upkeep, making the kitchen feel current and move-in-ready—qualities that buyers in Greenwood often prioritize.

Curb appeal remains essential, according to the article. First impressions can shape a buyer’s opinion before they even walk inside. A painted front door, trimmed landscaping, and visible house numbers are small details that can have a big impact. Seasonal flowers or a well-placed planter can also make listing photos more eye-catching online.

Inside the home, staging can help buyers imagine the space as their own. Removing clutter and personal items while highlighting the layout can make a strong emotional connection. The article notes that successful staging doesn’t require luxury furnishings; rather, it requires thoughtful placement and clear sightlines that support natural flow.

The HelloNation article adds that presentation matters just as much as condition during open houses. Clean floors, fresh scents, and working lightbulbs contribute to a sense of care and readiness. Buyers often respond more to homes that feel welcoming and organized than to those with high-end finishes that lack warmth.

Oakes emphasizes the importance of balance when preparing a home for sale. The article explains that the right updates—like painting the living room, modernizing light fixtures, or improving landscaping—can raise perceived value without major expense. For Greenwood sellers, knowing where to focus makes all the difference.

The article also stresses the emotional element of home buying. Buyers respond to feelings of calm, brightness, and openness. Combining neutral paint, natural light, and a clean layout tells a story of maintenance and pride. These qualities can help a home feel right to a buyer from the moment they step in.

Throughout the article, Oakes highlights the value of professional guidance. Real estate agents who understand the local Greenwood market can help sellers make smart decisions based on current demand and presentation trends. From pricing to photography, every detail plays a role in maximizing home value.

The piece closes with a reminder that effective selling doesn’t require big spending. Instead, strategic updates, clean design, and professional input can work together to help homeowners in Greenwood reach their selling goals with confidence.

