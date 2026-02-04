Tenable Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Tenable exceeds all guided metrics for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, announces increase of $150 million to share repurchase authorization

Fourth quarter revenue of $260.5 million, up 11% year-over-year; full year revenue of $999.4 million, up 11% year-over-year

Fourth quarter calculated current billings of $327.8 million, up 8% year-over-year; full year calculated current billings of $1.049 billion, up 8% year-over-year

Full year net cash provided by operating activities of $266.8 million; full year unlevered free cash flow of $277.0 million





COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable Holdings, Inc. (“Tenable”) (Nasdaq: TENB), the exposure management company, today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

"We are very pleased with the execution in the quarter and the full year as we delivered better-than-expected results across all of our guided metrics," said Steve Vintz, Co-CEO of Tenable. "Our focus on expanding Tenable One and ensuring AI remains central to every innovation is driving stronger platform adoption and deeper customer engagement."

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized as an industry leader in Exposure Management across all three major industry analyst firms," said Mark Thurmond, Co-CEO of Tenable. "Customers are investing in Tenable One as a long-term platform to turn fragmented security data into a unified, actionable roadmap for risk reduction."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $260.5 million, an 11% increase year-over-year

Calculated current billings was $327.8 million, an 8% increase year-over-year

GAAP income from operations was $8.9 million, compared to $13.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024

Non-GAAP income from operations was $63.7 million, compared to $59.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024

GAAP net loss was $0.7 million, compared to $1.9 million of net income in the fourth quarter of 2024

GAAP net loss per share was $0.01, compared to earnings per share of $0.02 in the fourth quarter of 2024

Non-GAAP net income was $57.3 million, compared to $50.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.48, compared to $0.41 in the fourth quarter of 2024

Net cash provided by operating activities was $83.0 million, compared to $81.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024

Unlevered free cash flow was $87.5 million, compared to $85.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024

Repurchased 2.3 million shares of our common stock for $62.5 million





Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $999.4 million, an 11% increase year-over-year

Calculated current billings was $1.049 billion, an 8% increase year-over-year

GAAP loss from operations was $9.2 million, compared to $6.9 million in 2024

Non-GAAP income from operations was $219.0 million, compared to $184.1 million in 2024

GAAP net loss was $36.1 million, compared to $36.3 million in 2024

GAAP net loss per share was $0.30, compared to $0.31 in 2024

Non-GAAP net income was $194.4 million, compared to $158.6 million in 2024

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.59, compared to $1.29 in 2024

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $402.2 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $577.2 million at December 31, 2024

Net cash provided by operating activities was $266.8 million, compared to $217.5 million in 2024

Unlevered free cash flow was $277.0 million, compared to $237.8 million in 2024

Repurchased 7.9 million shares of our common stock for $247.5 million





Recent Business Highlights

Added 502 new enterprise platform customers and 5 net new six-figure customers

Announced a $150 million expansion of our existing share repurchase program, increasing the total remaining authorization to $338 million

Appointed Microsoft cloud and AI security veteran Vlad Korsunsky as Chief Technology Officer

Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Exposure Assessment Platforms and named a Customers’ Choice in the 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms

Named as the company to beat for AI-Powered Exposure Assessment (EAP) in the 2025 Gartner® AI-Powered Exposure Assessment

S&P Global upgraded our credit rating to BB from BB-

Announced agreement with GSA OneGov to further invest in FedRAMP-authorized cloud security capabilities





Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of 2026, we currently expect:

Revenue in the range of $257.0 million to $260.0 million

Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $53.0 million to $56.0 million

Non-GAAP net income in the range of $46.0 million to $49.0 million, assuming interest income of $2.9 million, interest expense of $6.4 million and a provision for income taxes of $3.1 million

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.39 to $0.42

118.0 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding





For the year ending December 31, 2026, we currently expect:

Revenue in the range of $1.065 billion to $1.075 billion

Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $245.0 million to $255.0 million

Non-GAAP net income in the range of $214.0 million to $224.0 million, assuming interest income of $10.4 million, interest expense of $25.9 million and a provision for income taxes of $13.3 million

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $1.81 to $1.90

118.0 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding

Unlevered free cash flow in the range of $285.0 million to $295.0 million





As discussed previously, changes in billing duration due to the shift to annual installment billing is creating negative distortion in calculated current billings that fails to accurately represent our growth rate, and we have transitioned away from relying on calculated current billings to monitor performance of our business. Consequently, we will no longer provide a specific guidance range for calculated current billings in 2026 and forward. However, while we will not provide a specific guidance range, we expect full year 2026 calculated current billings will be in line with current consensus expectations, despite the anticipated billings duration headwinds.

Conference Call Information

Tenable will host a conference call today, February 4, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. The conference call can be accessed at 877-407-9716 (U.S.) and 201-493-6779 (international). A live webcast of the event will be available on the Tenable Investor Relations website at https://investors.tenable.com . An archived replay of the live broadcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of the website following the call.

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for over 40,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com .

Contact Information

Investor Relations

investors@tenable.com

Media Relations

tenablepr@tenable.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, our platform's ability to help protect enterprises from security exposure, our business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements and represent our views as of the date of this press release. The words “anticipate,” "believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control that could affect our financial results. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we are under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements subsequent to the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance the overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and are helpful to investors in comparing our financial results over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Calculated Current Billings: We define calculated current billings, a non-GAAP financial measure, as total revenue recognized in a period plus the change in current deferred revenue in the corresponding period. Historically we have used calculated current billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers. The timing of large multi-year contracts and the preference for annual billing versus multi-year upfront billing, may distort calculated current billings growth in one period over another.

Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow: We define free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available (if any), after purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs, for investment in our business and to make acquisitions. We believe that free cash flow is useful as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate cash. We define unlevered free cash flow as free cash flow plus cash paid for interest and other financing costs. We believe unlevered free cash flow is useful as a liquidity measure as it measures the cash that is available to invest in our business and meet our current debt obligations and future financing needs. However, given our debt obligations, non-cancelable commitments and other contractual obligations, unlevered free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenses.

Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring expenses, costs related to the intra-entity asset transfers resulting from the internal restructuring of legal entities, and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Acquisition-related expenses include transaction and integration expenses, as well as costs related to the intercompany transfer of acquired intellectual property. Restructuring expenses include non-ordinary course severance, employee related benefits, and other charges to reorganize business operations. We believe that the exclusion of these expenses provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies, which commonly exclude restructuring expenses.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share: We define non-GAAP net income as GAAP net income (loss), excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, including the applicable tax impacts. In addition, we exclude the tax impact and related costs of intra-entity asset transfers resulting from the internal restructuring of legal entities as well as deferred income tax benefits recognized in connection with acquisitions. We use non-GAAP net income to calculate non-GAAP earnings per share.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin: We define non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense, Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense and Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense: We define these non-GAAP measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses and costs related to intra-entity asset transfers resulting from the internal restructuring of legal entities.

TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 260,533 $ 235,731 $ 999,405 $ 900,021 Cost of revenue(1) 55,290 51,439 218,937 199,668 Gross profit 205,243 184,292 780,468 700,353 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1) 106,727 95,348 416,949 395,385 Research and development(1) 54,945 44,728 223,669 181,624 General and administrative(1) 31,603 31,241 145,905 124,130 Restructuring 3,113 — 3,113 6,070 Total operating expenses 196,388 171,317 789,636 707,209 Income (loss) from operations 8,855 12,975 (9,168 ) (6,856 ) Interest income 3,395 5,738 15,992 23,325 Interest expense (7,056 ) (7,587 ) (28,419 ) (31,920 ) Other expense, net (1,134 ) (2,577 ) (1,338 ) (3,435 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 4,060 8,549 (22,933 ) (18,886 ) Provision for income taxes 4,797 6,681 13,185 17,415 Net (loss) income $ (737 ) $ 1,868 $ (36,118 ) $ (36,301 ) Net (loss) earnings per share: Basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.30 ) $ (0.31 ) Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.30 ) $ (0.31 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net (loss) earnings per share: Basic 118,955 119,748 120,124 118,789 Diluted 118,955 123,853 120,124 118,789

_______________

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cost of revenue $ 3,444 $ 3,191 $ 13,714 $ 12,677 Sales and marketing 17,302 15,210 68,801 62,727 Research and development 14,101 12,261 56,542 47,656 General and administrative(2) 9,655 10,052 52,756 40,455 Total stock-based compensation $ 44,502 $ 40,714 $ 191,813 $ 163,515

_______________

(2) Stock-based compensation in the year ended December 31, 2025 includes $14.6 million of expense related to the accelerated vesting of equity awards in Q1 for our late CEO.





TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)



December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 187,762 $ 328,647 Short-term investments 214,419 248,547 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $656 and $525 at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively) 279,150 258,734 Deferred commissions 52,914 51,791 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 39,339 53,026 Total current assets 773,584 940,745 Property and equipment, net 40,062 39,265 Deferred commissions (net of current portion) 71,715 67,914 Operating lease right-of-use assets 35,558 45,139 Acquired intangible assets, net 115,296 94,461 Goodwill 697,886 541,292 Other assets 13,566 13,303 Total assets $ 1,747,667 $ 1,742,119 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 21,889 $ 19,981 Accrued compensation 69,166 55,784 Deferred revenue 706,866 650,372 Operating lease liabilities 9,596 6,801 Other current liabilities 5,432 5,154 Total current liabilities 812,949 738,092 Deferred revenue (net of current portion) 192,410 182,815 Term loan, net of issuance costs (net of current portion) 354,209 356,705 Operating lease liabilities (net of current portion) 50,877 56,224 Other liabilities 10,846 8,329 Total liabilities 1,421,291 1,342,165 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock (par value: $0.01; 500,000 shares authorized, 129,046 and 122,371 shares issued at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively) 1,290 1,224 Additional paid-in capital 1,586,727 1,374,659 Treasury stock (at cost: 10,596 and 2,673 shares at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively) (364,574 ) (114,911 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 387 318 Accumulated deficit (897,454 ) (861,336 ) Total stockholders’ equity 326,376 399,954 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,747,667 $ 1,742,119





TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)



Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (36,118 ) $ (36,301 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 41,955 33,209 Stock-based compensation 191,813 163,515 Net accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on short-term investments (3,131 ) (7,595 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,442 1,353 Loss (gain) on other investments 18 (1,452 ) Restructuring — 4,528 Other 3,856 6,507 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (18,236 ) (38,730 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 12,767 26,170 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and accrued compensation 12,147 (8,257 ) Deferred revenue 58,361 82,581 Other current and noncurrent liabilities 1,876 (8,052 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 266,750 217,476 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (12,102 ) (4,247 ) Capitalized software development costs (4,474 ) (6,451 ) Purchases of short-term investments (145,342 ) (287,797 ) Sales and maturities of short-term investments 182,670 283,964 Proceeds from other investments 852 3,512 Purchases of other investments — (1,250 ) Business combinations, net of cash acquired (196,182 ) (29,162 ) Net cash used in investing activities (174,578 ) (41,431 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on term loan (3,750 ) (3,750 ) Proceeds from stock issued in connection with the employee stock purchase plan 15,482 16,262 Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 3,619 8,064 Purchase of treasury stock (247,468 ) (99,977 ) Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,978 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (234,095 ) (79,401 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,038 (5,129 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (140,885 ) 91,515 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 328,647 237,132 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $ 187,762 $ 328,647





TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

REVENUE COMPONENTS AND RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)



Revenue Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Subscription revenue $ 238,888 $ 215,932 $ 919,573 $ 824,659 Perpetual license and maintenance revenue 10,610 11,833 44,661 47,774 Professional services and other revenue 11,035 7,966 35,171 27,588 Revenue(1) $ 260,533 $ 235,731 $ 999,405 $ 900,021

_______________

(1) Recurring revenue, which includes revenue from subscription arrangements for software (both recognized ratably over the subscription term and upon delivery) and cloud-based solutions and maintenance associated with perpetual licenses, represented 95% and 96% of revenue, respectively, in the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and 95% and 96% of revenue in the three months and year ended December 31, 2024.

Calculated Current Billings Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 260,533 $ 235,731 $ 999,405 $ 900,021 Deferred revenue (current), end of period 706,866 650,372 706,866 650,372 Deferred revenue (current), beginning of period(1) (639,614 ) (583,940 ) (657,035 ) (580,887 ) Calculated current billings $ 327,785 $ 302,163 $ 1,049,236 $ 969,506

_______________

(1) Deferred revenue (current), beginning of period for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 includes $6.7 million and $0.1 million, respectively, related to acquired deferred revenue.

Remaining Performance Obligations At December 31, Change (in thousands) 2025 2024 % Remaining performance obligations, short-term $ 748,616 $ 660,647 13.3 % Remaining performance obligations, long-term 312,449 206,879 51.0 % Remaining performance obligations $ 1,061,065 $ 867,526 22.3 %





Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 83,030 $ 81,119 $ 266,750 $ 217,476 Purchases of property and equipment (334 ) (2,323 ) (12,102 ) (4,247 ) Capitalized software development costs (1,798 ) (521 ) (4,474 ) (6,451 ) Free cash flow 80,898 78,275 250,174 206,778 Cash paid for interest and other financing costs 6,554 7,472 26,841 30,977 Unlevered free cash flow $ 87,452 $ 85,747 $ 277,015 $ 237,755

Free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow for the periods presented were impacted by:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Employee stock purchase plan activity $ 5,550 $ 5,267 $ 236 $ (1,016 ) Acquisition-related expenses (672 ) (170 ) (5,802 ) (1,496 ) Restructuring (125 ) — (125 ) (5,911 ) Tax payment on intra-entity asset transfer(1) — (1,232 ) — (1,232 )

________________

(1) The tax payment on intra-entity asset transfer in 2024 includes $0.3 million of interest that is included in cash paid for interest and other financing costs.

Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Income (loss) from operations $ 8,855 $ 12,975 $ (9,168 ) $ (6,856 ) Stock-based compensation 44,502 40,714 191,813 163,515 Acquisition-related expenses 441 648 7,256 1,932 Restructuring 3,113 — 3,113 6,070 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 6,782 5,014 25,965 19,457 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 63,693 $ 59,351 $ 218,979 $ 184,118 Operating margin 3.4 % 5.5 % (0.9 )% (0.8 )% Non-GAAP operating margin 24.4 % 25.2 % 21.9 % 20.5 %





Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net (loss) income $ (737 ) $ 1,868 $ (36,118 ) $ (36,301 ) Stock-based compensation 44,502 40,714 191,813 163,515 Tax impact of stock-based compensation(1) 3,363 1,219 2,707 2,845 Acquisition-related expenses(2) 441 648 7,256 1,932 Restructuring(2) 3,113 — 3,113 6,070 Amortization of acquired intangible assets(3) 6,782 5,014 25,965 19,457 Tax impact of acquisitions (159 ) (31 ) (306 ) (161 ) Tax impact of intra-entity asset transfer(4) — 1,232 — 1,232 Non-GAAP net income $ 57,305 $ 50,664 $ 194,430 $ 158,589 Net (loss) earnings per share, diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.30 ) $ (0.31 ) Stock-based compensation 0.37 0.33 1.60 1.38 Tax impact of stock-based compensation(1) 0.03 0.01 0.02 0.03 Acquisition-related expenses(2) — — 0.06 0.02 Restructuring(2) 0.03 — 0.03 0.05 Amortization of acquired intangible assets(3) 0.06 0.04 0.22 0.16 Tax impact of acquisitions — — — — Tax impact of intra-entity asset transfer(4) — 0.01 — 0.01 Adjustment to diluted earnings per share(5) — — (0.04 ) (0.05 ) Non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.41 $ 1.59 $ 1.29 Weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net (loss) earnings per share, diluted 118,955 123,853 120,124 118,789 Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted 120,259 123,853 122,308 123,370

________________

(1) The tax impact of stock-based compensation is based on the tax treatment for the applicable tax jurisdictions.

(2) The tax impact of acquisition-related expenses and restructuring charges are not material.

(3) The tax impact of the amortization of acquired intangible assets is included in the tax impact of acquisitions.

(4) The tax impact of the intra-entity asset transfer is additional tax incurred related to the 2021 internal restructuring of Indegy.

(5) An adjustment to reconcile GAAP net loss per share, which excludes potentially dilutive shares, to non-GAAP earnings per share, which includes potentially dilutive shares, when applicable.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gross profit $ 205,243 $ 184,292 $ 780,468 $ 700,353 Stock-based compensation 3,444 3,191 13,714 12,677 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 6,782 5,014 25,965 19,457 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 215,469 $ 192,497 $ 820,147 $ 732,487 Gross margin 78.8 % 78.2 % 78.1 % 77.8 % Non-GAAP gross margin 82.7 % 81.7 % 82.1 % 81.4 %





Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Sales and marketing expense $ 106,727 $ 95,348 $ 416,949 $ 395,385 Less: Stock-based compensation 17,302 15,210 68,801 62,727 Less: Acquisition-related expenses — — 1,320 52 Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 89,425 $ 80,138 $ 346,828 $ 332,606 Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense % of revenue 34.3 % 34.0 % 34.7 % 37.0 %





Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Research and development expense $ 54,945 $ 44,728 $ 223,669 $ 181,624 Less: Stock-based compensation 14,101 12,261 56,542 47,656 Less: Acquisition-related expenses 4 — 1,778 (20 ) Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 40,840 $ 32,467 $ 165,349 $ 133,988 Non-GAAP research and development expense % of revenue 15.7 % 13.8 % 16.5 % 14.9 %





Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 General and administrative expense $ 31,603 $ 31,241 $ 145,905 $ 124,130 Less: Stock-based compensation 9,655 10,052 52,756 40,455 Less: Acquisition-related expenses 437 648 4,158 1,900 Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 21,511 $ 20,541 $ 88,991 $ 81,775 Non-GAAP general and administrative expense % of revenue 8.3 % 8.7 % 8.9 % 9.1 %

The following adjustments to reconcile forecasted non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow are subject to a number of uncertainties and assumptions, each of which are inherently difficult to forecast. As a result, actual adjustments and GAAP results may differ materially.

Forecasted Non-GAAP Income from Operations Three Months Ending

March 31, 2026 Year Ending

December 31, 2026 (in millions) Low High Low High Forecasted (loss) income from operations $ (3.4 ) $ (0.4 ) $ 28.7 $ 38.7 Forecasted stock-based compensation 45.1 45.1 184.9 184.9 Forecasted restructuring expense 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets 6.8 6.8 26.9 26.9 Forecasted non-GAAP income from operations $ 53.0 $ 56.0 $ 245.0 $ 255.0





Forecasted Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Three Months Ending

March 31, 2026 Year Ending

December 31, 2026 (in millions, except per share data) Low High Low High Forecasted net (loss) income(1) $ (11.5 ) $ (8.5 ) $ (7.0 ) $ 3.0 Forecasted stock-based compensation 45.1 45.1 184.9 184.9 Forecasted tax impact of stock-based compensation 1.1 1.1 4.8 4.8 Forecasted tax impact of acquisitions — — (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Forecasted restructuring expense 4.5 4.5 4.5 4.5 Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets 6.8 6.8 26.9 26.9 Forecasted non-GAAP net income $ 46.0 $ 49.0 $ 214.0 $ 224.0 Forecasted net (loss) earnings per share, diluted(1) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.06 ) $ 0.03 Forecasted stock-based compensation 0.39 0.39 1.58 1.58 Forecasted tax impact of stock-based compensation 0.01 0.01 0.04 0.04 Forecasted tax impact of acquisitions — — — — Forecasted restructuring expense 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.04 Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.06 0.06 0.23 0.23 Adjustment to diluted earnings per share(2) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Forecasted non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.42 $ 1.81 $ 1.90 Forecasted weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net loss per share, diluted 117.0 117.0 117.0 117.0 Forecasted weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted 118.0 118.0 118.0 118.0

________________

(1) The forecasted GAAP net loss assumes income tax expense of $4.2 million and $18.0 million in the three months ending March 31, 2026 and year ending December 31, 2026, respectively.

(2) Adjustment to reconcile GAAP net loss per share, which excludes potentially dilutive shares, to non-GAAP earnings per share, which includes potentially dilutive shares.

Forecasted Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow Year Ending

December 31, 2026 (in millions) Low High Forecasted net cash provided by operating activities $ 275.7 $ 285.7 Forecasted purchases of property and equipment (10.9 ) (10.9 ) Forecasted capitalized software development costs (4.0 ) (4.0 ) Forecasted free cash flow 260.8 270.8 Forecasted cash paid for interest and other financing costs 24.2 24.2 Forecasted unlevered free cash flow $ 285.0 $ 295.0



