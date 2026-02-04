Kodiak to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kodiak AI (Nasdaq: KDK), a leading provider of AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology, today announced that the company will present at the following investor conference:

Stifel 2026 Transportation & Logistics Conference on February 10 at 7:40 am PT/10:40 am ET



A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on Kodiak’s investor relations website at https://kodiak.ai/investors .

About Kodiak AI, Inc.

Kodiak AI was founded in 2018 and is a leading provider of AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology that is designed to help tackle some of the toughest driving jobs. Kodiak's driverless solution can help address the critical problem of safely transporting goods in the face of unprecedented supply chain challenges. Kodiak's vision is to become the trusted world leader in autonomous ground transportation. Kodiak is committed to a safer and more efficient future for all through the commercialization of driverless trucking at scale. To that end, Kodiak developed the Kodiak Driver, a virtual driver that combines advanced AI-powered software with modular and vehicle-agnostic hardware designed to help address Kodiak's customers' needs. The Kodiak Driver is not just an idea—it is operating without a human driver today. Kodiak serves customers in both commercial trucking and the public sector. In 2024, Kodiak believes it achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first company to deploy customer-owned and -operated driverless trucks in commercial service. The Kodiak Driver is also being utilized in the public sector, where Kodiak believes it can support national security initiatives and critical government applications.

For more information about Kodiak, please visit https://kodiak.ai/investors .

Contacts

Kodiak AI Media Relations

Daniel Goff

Vice President of External Affairs

+1 646-515-3933

dan@kodiak.ai

Stacy Morris

Futurista Communications for Kodiak AI

+1 310-415-9188

stacy.morris@futuristacommunications.com